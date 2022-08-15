ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garrett Wilson explains the difference between catching passes from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
While Zach Wilson is recovering from knee surgery, Jets receivers will be catching passes from Joe Flacco in the next few weeks when working with the first-team offense. Wilson and Flacco both have strong arms, but they’re different types of quarterbacks – especially at this point in each’s career.

Rookie receiver Garrett Wilson was asked about the difference between catching passes from Wilson and Flacco, and he noted the way Flacco throws a “receiver-friendly” ball. He explained what makes it receiver-friendly, and though it’s not an indictment on Wilson, it does seem Flacco knows how to make passes easier for his receivers to catch.

“There’s definitely a difference,” he said. “It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco. I feel like everything with him, he takes some pace off, puts some pace on the ball. He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words. They’re pretty easy to catch. Takes some off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route, put some zip on it because it’s gotta be. Things like that.”

Zach Wilson is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a torn meniscus and bone bruise, which he’s having surgery for Tuesday. Once he returns, he’s undoubtedly going to be the starter, but until then, it’ll be Flacco filling in at quarterback.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

