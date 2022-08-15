Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Preventable risk factors to limit cancer: Smoking, alcohol, high body mass index
New research suggests that almost half of cancer deaths are linked to risk factors that are preventable. CNN health reporter Jacqueline Howard has more.
Comments / 0