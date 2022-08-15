Read full article on original website
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Steel
With free agency having begun over a month ago, the top-end players are all spoken for (aside from an official announcement regarding Nazem Kadri), though there are a number of interesting ones still available. Big names such as Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are still searching for a new home, as is Paul Stastny.
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Krejci, Greenway
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith is reportedly being shopped around. In other news, David Krejci spoke on whether or not the Bruce Cassidy firing had any impact on his decision to return on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Last but not least, the Bruins announced days ago that they had invited J.D. Greenway to training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
Revisiting the Bruins’ Trade for Tuukka Rask
Late in the 2005-06 season, former Boston Bruins president Harry Sinden decided to part ways with then general manager (GM) Mike O’Connell. The Bruins were well on their way to a last-place finish in the then Northeast Division and needed a shake-up. After firing O’Connell, Sinden handed the reigns for the rest of the season and the 2006 Entry Draft to assistant GM Jeff Gorton.
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Monahan, Lucic & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri has finally found a new home, agreeing to a lengthy long-term deal in Cowtown. Meanwhile, Sean Monahan has reportedly been dealt to the Montreal Canadiens in a corresponding move, though the deal has yet to be confirmed by either club. In other news, Milan Lucic’s name continues to be discussed in potential trade rumors. Last but not least, the organization chose not to sign 2016 draft pick Mitchell Mattson to an entry-level deal, making him a free agent.
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
Panthers Have Potential Veteran 3rd String Goalie with Hammond
The Florida Panthers have a pretty solid goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. The veteran leadership in Bobrovsky was tied with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasivelesky in the league in wins last regular season with 39. The youth in Knight took the next step in his development with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and 19 wins. However, after the final game of last season against the Montreal Canadiens, the need for a potential third-string goaltender came to a head after then goaltender Jonas Johansson let in 10 goals that night. Granted, Florida was resting players that night, but that is not a good look for any goaltender. With that in mind, general manager Bill Zito signed former New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to get some veteran presence as a third option.
Islanders Miss Out on Kadri, Now What?
The New York Islanders entered this offseason with high hopes. Granted, the team missed the playoffs last season, but with a talented, veteran-heavy roster and salary cap space available, this summer was a prime chance for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello to sign a star forward and put a good team over the top.
3 Islanders Who Shouldn’t Be Traded
The New York Islanders are still looking to make a splash during what has been an otherwise quiet offseason. After missing out on Johnny Gaudreau early on and recently coming up short in the Nazem Kadri sweepstakes, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. However, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello can still make a move, notably trading for a star who is entering the last year of his contract, like Patrick Kane or J.T. Miller.
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE TRANSACTION WITH MONTREAL
The Flames have traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. The Calgary Flames announced today that they traded centre Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. "On behalf of the...
4 Canucks Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
After a 2021-22 season that had more twists and turns than a roller coaster, the Vancouver Canucks head into 2022-23 with the potential for even more as J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat are entering contract years with unrestricted free agency (UFA) on the horizon in 2023. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope within the fan base (and the locker room for that matter). Under the direction of Bruce Boudreau, who is about to lead his first training camp in Vancouver, the team has unprecedented depth at forward and a system that – if played through a full 82 games – would have gotten them 106 points and a coveted playoff spot last season. So what does that mean for the future? Let’s take a look at four hot takes for the 2022-23 season.
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Carey Price Unlikely To Play Upcoming Season for Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced that Carey Price is unlikely to play the upcoming 2022-23 season in a press conference on Thursday evening. Hughes was speaking to the meeting in regards to the team acquiring Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames when he summed up the news on Price by saying it was discouraging.
Report: Flames sign Nazem Kadri, working on moving Sean Monahan
The Calgary Flames are reportedly working on a deal to sign Nazem Kadri, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Kadri, 31, scored 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021–22 regular season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Alex Chiasson
Mid-way through August is a tough time for die-hard hockey fans, as it means there is still some time to go before their favorite team is back in action. That said, we are now roughly a month away from the start of training camps, which helps feed optimism into each and every fanbase throughout the league.
Canadiens’ News and Rumors: Savard, Monahan, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is definitely not on vacation anymore as he slides into the weekend having made a big trade to help the Calgary Flames with their cap situation. There is also sad news on the future of Carey Price and some bad blood between Hockey Hall of Famer (HHOF) Serge Savard and former GM Marc Bergevin.
Coyotes Sign Lamoureux to Entry-Level Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Lamoureux was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
