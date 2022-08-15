Read full article on original website
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Watch: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets sacked by 'Real Housewives' in DirecTV commercial
Leading "America's Team," Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is used to being under the spotlight. Though, if the whole football thing doesn't work out, Prescott may have found a fall-back option in front of the bright lights of Hollywood. Prescott recently appeared alongside Bravo's "Real Housewives" in a DirecTV commercial...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
The coach for a Little League World Series player from Utah who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex says he has FaceTimed with the boy
