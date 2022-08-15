ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Panthers QBs P.J. Walker, Matt Corral to rotate quarters vs. Patriots; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold out

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is taking an alternate approach to his quarterback situation tonight (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network) against the New England Patriots. With the starters sitting out following joint practices with the Pats, neither Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold will play in the second preseason game. That leaves backups P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral to split the reps.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Five best active NFL brother duos in 2022: Bosas, Watts lead group

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- continues on Sunday, Aug. 21. Players ranked 50-31 will be revealed Sunday over the course of two hour-long episodes, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Players ranked 30-21 will be revealed in a third episode, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
NFL
NFL

NFL Hosts Third Annual HBCU Open House

The NFL is hosting the third annual NFL x HBCU Open House, bringing together stakeholders across Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and football landscapes to discuss NFL initiatives, areas of opportunity, and an aim to further strengthen relationships. Participants from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference...
NFL
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NFL

2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off

The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
NFL
NFL

NFL - SOCIAL MEDIA RULES

Welcome to the rules for the official social media pages of the NFL! These pages are a place for NFL fans to get news and updates, discuss their favorite teams, the season and all things NFL. These "Rules" govern all social media accounts operated by the NFL, the National Football League, its Member Clubs, NFL Ventures L.P. and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees, representatives and licensees (collectively, the "NFL Entities" or the "NFL").
NFL
NFL

Evolution of EVERY teams' logo (and helmet!) | NFL Explained

Do you know which 2 teams have a "different" logo on each side of their helmet? Do you know the story behind logos like "Brownie the Elf" or "Steely McBeam"? How about the mystery behind the NFL shield? It's time for another NFL Explained history lesson. See how all 32 team's logos have evolved over the years as well as how each teams' modern helmets have changed.
NFL
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice

Most NFL coaches value joint practices with opposing teams more than preseason games for its structured competition and ability to work on certain aspects against a new opponent in a controlled setting. For some players, these joint sessions are also a chance to learn from fellow players. Following Tuesday's intense,...
NFL
NFL

Cardinals' Marquise Brown reflects on Ravens trade: 'I just felt like sometimes they really didn't need me'

Arizona receiver Marquise Brown will see a host of familiar faces when his new Cardinals team hosts his former Baltimore Ravens club Sunday for their second preseason game. While Brown, along with most of the Cardinals starters, won't play this weekend, the matchup against the club from which he requested a trade provided the impetus for questions about his departure. Brown said Wednesday that he didn't have a personal issue with anyone in Baltimore but just wanted to play in a different offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Todd Bowles focused on leading Bucs, elevating minority coaches during second stint in the big chair

TAMPA, Fla. -- On a cold night at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Todd Bowles ran into some old acquaintances from New York. Bowles was preparing for his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a job that had brought him acclaim, his first Super Bowl ring as a coach (he also won one as a starting safety for Washington in 1987 and as a member of Green Bay's personnel department in 1996), but not a promotion. The NFL's annual tilt-a-whirl of a hiring season had already spun to a halt by that night, and Bowles had not been hired for any of the nine head-coach openings.
TAMPA, FL

