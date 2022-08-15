TAMPA, Fla. -- On a cold night at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Todd Bowles ran into some old acquaintances from New York. Bowles was preparing for his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a job that had brought him acclaim, his first Super Bowl ring as a coach (he also won one as a starting safety for Washington in 1987 and as a member of Green Bay's personnel department in 1996), but not a promotion. The NFL's annual tilt-a-whirl of a hiring season had already spun to a halt by that night, and Bowles had not been hired for any of the nine head-coach openings.

