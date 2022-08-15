Read full article on original website
🎥: One person transported via LifeStar after motorcycle rear-ends car on K-18
The Riley County Police Department has released additional details on this crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound Fort Riley Blvd near the 56th street exit ramp and Manhattan Regional Airport. Around 2:45 pm, a westbound motorcycle rear-ended a westbound...
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, it...
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
17-year old MHK woman injured in Wednesday evening crash
Around 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, Riley County Police Department responded to an injury crash at the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Westloop Place. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by 78-year old Anna McCormick of Manhattan, had been hit by a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 17-year old Carly Pearsall of Manhattan.
UPDATE: Manhattan woman injured in motorcycle crash Wed. afternoon
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39 year old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Both vehicles were westbound...
6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash
RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
MISSING: Law enforcement searching for two runaway teen girls presumed to be together
The Wamego Police Department (WPD), along with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD), are asking the community's help in locating two runaway teen girls. WPD had previously requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity after she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022.
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
7-year-old Kansas boy has died from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
Salina man arrested after high-speed chase early Thursday
A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early this morning. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
Clay Center man receives citation after 3-vehicle accident, 6 sent to hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man walked away with a citation after a 3-vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital with minor injuries in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the intersection of N. Billings St. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
7-year-old dies, days after crash killed his father
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel died Saturday just days after the crash that killed his father Randy L. Tinkel, 37. Randy L. Tinkel was killed in a crash in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, […]
