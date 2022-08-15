Read full article on original website
8 must-try Maine hikes if you love waterfalls
It’s impossible to tire of the beautiful views that await at Maine’s mountain summits. But sometimes it’s nice to change things up a little. If you’re looking to take a break from gaining elevation and instead pursue a new goal, here are eight Maine hikes where gorgeous waterfalls await your arrival.
Sad and stunning rate hike request from CMP
While it should come as no surprise, it is nonetheless stunning, and sad, to hear of Central Maine Power’s request for a rate hike. In these days when so many people are presently struggling, CMP chooses to confront us with that. At a time when many of us are dreading the upcoming winter, not knowing how to balance heating bills, food, medicine, and many other essentials of daily life, CMP wants to greet us with more rate hikes.
Looking forward to a new start for Hampden waste processing facility
The Municipal Review Committee is a nonprofit organization representing 115 Maine communities that have joined together to ensure the affordable, long-term and environmentally sound disposal of their municipal solid waste. Earlier this year, the MRC took steps to force the sale of the currently shuttered solid waste processing facility in...
Free cider pressing event will be fun for the whole family
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with the East Sangerville Grange again to bring you an afternoon of family fun at our upcoming cider pressing event! This event will be held at the Law Farm’s new outdoor educational classroom on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be packed with pressing fun and a delicious pot-luck lunch.
Calendar of events
Many of the events may not be happening as listed due to COVID-19. Please check first before leaving to attend. DEXTER: The Abbott Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. FMI call 207-924-5721. DEXTER: VFW Post 4298 bingo starts at 6 p.m. — with new games and bigger payouts.
Sebec man charged with domestic violence assault and terrorizing
SEBEC — A Sebec man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife, police, patrons at a salon and himself if police were called on him was charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing. Wade Witham, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Dover-Foxcroft, according to the Piscataquis County district...
