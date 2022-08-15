Read full article on original website
Erie County DA to help people clear marijuana offenses from criminal record
(WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office is teaching people how to remove or reduce marijuana-related convictions from their criminal record. Under the law which legalized marijuana in New York State, certain related offenses would automatically be expunged in March of 2023. The DA’s office is helping people speed that process up. “Individuals, especially […]
Chautauqua County district attorney, public defender discuss case of man accused in Rushdie attack
Activity at Chautauqua Institution is back to normal this week, following an incident at the amphitheater Friday that was anything but. The Chautauqua County's District Attorney's Office is working on its case against Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, who is accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage. "He...
Former deputy charged after refusing to leave concert
A former Erie County Sheriff’s jail deputy could lose his conditional discharge after he was arrested at Highmark Stadium last month. John Gugino is accused of refusing to leave after being ejected from a concert.
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
Voters in NY-23 say they want a Congressman who supports small business, upstate NY
ARCADE, N.Y. -- We are one week out from the August 23rd primary election day for New York’s congressional candidates. Businessman Carl Paladino is running against the state’s Republican chairman Nick Langworthy for New York’s 23rd district seat. Fox Buffalo’s Emily Girsch visited the historically red district...
Extreme Risk Protection Orders up substantially in three months than in all of 2021: Governor Hochul’s Office
ALBANY, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul announced recently a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law—with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Hochul took action in the wake of...
Our City Action Buffalo pursues legal challenge on redistricting
Opposed to the new redistricting law in the city, Our Action City Buffalo is determining it’s next step. “There will be some legal action. We haven’t decided yet what that will be, but we’re not going to just go away,” said India Walton.
Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party
A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
New security measures in place at Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — In the wake of the knife attack on Salmon Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution last Friday the facility has implemented some new security measures. Rushdie's agent reports that he is off a ventilator and talking and that while the injuries he sustained are serious,...
An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement
(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
Congressional Special Election candidates talk plans for office
A special election for New York’s old 23rd Congressional District will occur Aug. 23 of this year. The old District 23 includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Yates, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Chemung counties and parts of Ontario and Tioga counties. Tompkins Weekly asked the two candidates, Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joseph Sempolinski, a series of questions, which they both answered over email. Their answers are below.
Grand Island man sentenced for bank robbery, parents for accessory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 77 months in prison and his parents were sentenced to time served for their roles as accessories in a pair of bank robberies in 2018. The court said that on June 27, 2018, 35-year-old Timothy L. Mulvey of Grand Island entered the Northwest Savings […]
An Alleged Racist Juneteenth Party With A Trump Shine Is Giving Big ‘Get Out’ Vibes: Here’s What We Know
Firefighter Jerrod Jones says his captain forced him to attend a racist party that mocked Juneteenth. But that's not even the half of it. The post An Alleged Racist Juneteenth Party With A Trump Shine Is Giving Big ‘Get Out’ Vibes: Here’s What We Know appeared first on NewsOne.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Landlord sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead
A Buffalo landlord has been sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead in violation of a county health department order.
Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
