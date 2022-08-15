ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Erie County DA to help people clear marijuana offenses from criminal record

(WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office is teaching people how to remove or reduce marijuana-related convictions from their criminal record. Under the law which legalized marijuana in New York State, certain related offenses would automatically be expunged in March of 2023. The DA’s office is helping people speed that process up. “Individuals, especially […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party

A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement

(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Congressional Special Election candidates talk plans for office

A special election for New York’s old 23rd Congressional District will occur Aug. 23 of this year. The old District 23 includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Yates, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Chemung counties and parts of Ontario and Tioga counties. Tompkins Weekly asked the two candidates, Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joseph Sempolinski, a series of questions, which they both answered over email. Their answers are below.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

