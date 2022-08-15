Read full article on original website
They shared intimate details of marriage and divorce online. Then their husbands killed them. Domestic violence experts say it illustrates how tricky social media is for survivors.
Survivors who broadcast their stories publicly often act from a place of power. But at the same time, social media can empower abusers to strike.
psychologytoday.com
Parental Alienation as a Form of Domestic Abuse
Parental alienation is not just a post-relationship phenomenon. In parental alienation scenarios, children are objectified and treated like currency. Parental alienation robs children of social power and autonomy, fostering self-doubt. We often think of parental alienation as a post-relationship phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that happens within the context of...
psychologytoday.com
Friendship After Divorce
Many people who have had terrible marriages do create wonderful divorces. Collaborate and build a new structure that works for both of you, without the expectations and demands of marriage. The only other person in the world who feels about your child the way you do is your ex-mate. Whether...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Empowered, Single Women
Last week, the post “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men” by Greg Matos, PsyD, started trending, and I was thrilled. As a single person in her 30s, a therapist, and an author whose work centers around dating and healthy relationships, I am grateful for this culture shift. Until...
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
PsyPost
Study among Roman Catholic clergy and nuns suggests spiritual openness may facilitate better mental health
A Polish study published in the journal Psychology of Religion and Spirituality found evidence that clergymen and nuns from the Roman Catholic Church enjoy better mental health than the general population. The findings further suggested that spiritual openness may be one pathway toward better mental health among highly religious people.
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing
Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Parents Calling Teen 'Lazy' For Getting 2 Jobs To Fund College Spark Fury
"Be wary of your parents, they clearly do not have your best interests at heart."
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
With Just 3 Words, A Boy At School Changed Everything I Thought I Knew About Myself
"Tom’s bullying was brutal. He made fun of my name. He made fun of my weight. He made fun of my family, my school work, my clothes. Nothing was off-limits."
Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson
It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public. In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide, with over 48 million borrowers.
Dead Babies Married in a Wedding Ceremony Decades After Their Deaths
Chadappa and Shobha were married in a beautiful night time ceremony in India. Laughter and excitement rang through a brightly lit room as their families prepared for the Saptapadi – the seven-step Hindu marriage ritual that cements the union of husband and wife. But the couple wasn’t in the...
Hypebae
Unintentionally Single, Lonely Men Could Become the New Norm
For the femmes in the chat, it’s no secret that social norms and patriarchal culture have made dating quite difficult. According to psychologist Greg Matos, these qualms are creating an unfortunate, new trend. People often reference older generations when discussing the perfect family dynamic. You know, the one where...
A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out
It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Activist's video shows Taliban's brutal treatment of women
Women and girls in Afghanistan had their basic rights stripped away when the Taliban took over last year. Imtiaz Tyab spoke to one woman who is fighting back.
Man Booked First Class For Him And His Friend But Paid For Wife To Travel Economy, Sparking Discussions On Social Media
Friendships are a crucial part of a man’s life. However, it can sometimes lead to unusual situations. As The Sun reported this week, a man decided to book first class for himself and his friends. However, the wife of this good friend was also supposed to be on the same flight, but he chose to buy her seat in economy class.
