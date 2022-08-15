ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Home Run recalls 13K pounds of pizza after metal complaints

By Kate Gibson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX1tj_0hI57J6T00

Home Run Inn is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza after consumer complaints of metal in the Chicago-style pies, federal food safety officials said on Sunday.

The recall involves Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza made on June 6, 2022, with a best-by date of December 3, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen pizzas came in 33.5-ounce cartons with the establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the notice stated. The products were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to retailers.

The problem was discovered when the Woodbridge, Illinois-based company "notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza," the agency stated.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers or found at distributor and retail locations," it said. The agency urged people not to eat the pizzas and instead to discard or return them.

The agency said there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to eating the recalled pizzas.

Home Run Inn, a family-owned and operated establishment with nine restaurants, sell its frozen pizza in more than 35 states. Home Run Inn started in 1923 as a small tavern on Chicago's South Side, according to the company.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza, perhaps tainted with metal, recalled

13,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled over fears they might have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," authorities said Sunday. The 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn pizzas — topped with sausage, pepperoni, onions and peppers — would have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.
WOODRIDGE, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
NBC Chicago

Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots

"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Pizza#The Recall#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Home Run Inn Chicago#Premium Pizzeria Deluxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action

NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...
NAPERVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy