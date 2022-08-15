This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer ? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each state, including a spicy Asian-inspired dish served up in North Carolina . According to the site:

"It seems the only limit is the chef's imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

Based on the list, the best loaded fries in North Carolina can be found at Bé-Em Asian Kitchen in Charlotte thanks to its Kamikaze Filet Kim Chi Fries, which offers a unique take on the crispy favorite that allows you to share the waffle-fry fave with your friends.

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen is located at 1848 Galleria Boulevard, Suite K, in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Waffle fries topped with marinated filet of beef, kimchi, cheese, cilantro and several house-made sauces? We're not sure we need any more persuading, to be honest. The loaded fries at Bé-Em Asian Kitchen are typically packed with flavor and an appealing mix of textures. The menu has some great options, such as poke bowls and pho, but for some customers, these kimchi fries top the lot."

Check out LoveFood 's full list to see the best loaded fries in each state.