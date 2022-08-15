KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
08-15-22-49-50, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $19,050,000
Lucky For Life
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Pick 3 Midday
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
Daily Pick 3
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
Super Kansas Cash
04-10-14-21-27, Cash Ball: 10
(four, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 7-17, White Balls: 12-21
(Red Balls: seven, seventeen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
