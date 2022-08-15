ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Gaiter Lake development discussion returns to council

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

The future of a Waseca neighborhood is being hotly debated at the City Council.

At the Aug. 3 council meeting, a collection of neighbors from the Gaiter Lake community in Waseca came forward to share their thoughts on the new development project the city is considering in that area. The project would potentially see Waseca team with the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to add new housing.

It’s important to note that no plans have been established or finalized at this time.

Gaiter Lake Development

Waseca has been looking at what to do with the property surrounding Gaiter Lake since as early as 2016, and a development plan has been in consideration since 2018. However, the main work of the plan did not develop until 2021, when the city began working with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, a nonprofit organization focused on community development.

The last time SWMHP was around for community discussion was on Oct. 26, when a presentation was given, and community feedback was requested during a public hearing at Waseca Christian Assembly Church.

At the meeting, it was found that most everyone in the area agreed that Waseca needed more housing, but that doesn’t mean everyone agreed Gaiter Lake was a good place to add some. While there were some who wished for the undeveloped Gaiter Lake area to remain farmland, it seemed the biggest concern was what affordable housing in the area would do to the neighborhood’s property values.

Development concerns

When it comes to the discussion, it seems that the main point of contention is whether SWMHP should prioritize building houses there, or if the city should direct them to put a park in the community.

“We all watched the last council meeting; we all saw how it was brought up at the end that the developers want their plan to be locked in. We need to make mention that we were told many times that there would be several public meetings where we’d be able to give input. That has not happened,” said Deb Dobberstein said, a Waseca resident and member of the Gaiter Lake community.

Following her comments, City Manager Lee Mattson clarified that, when he talked about designs being “locked in” at the July 19 council meeting, he was referring to that happening when an engineering firm was hired to complete designs. However, at that council meeting, Mattson said he had only instructed City Engineer Nate Wiley to begin taking proposals from engineering firms.

As of this time, there has been no contract with an engineering firm made, and Mattson said nothing is set in stone. At the July 19 council meeting, Mattson said the proposed plan would cost around $3 million to complete, which is in line with other cities doing similar projects in the area.

It was proposed that the council reschedule its regularly planned work session on Aug. 16, and instead turn that session into a public hearing and work session on a potential Gaiter Lake development, with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership representatives in attendance.

The council agreed, but Councilor Jeremy Conrath expressed concerns that the typical hour long work session wouldn’t be enough time and suggested at least 90 minutes instead.

“I just want to be clear, we’re probably not going to make everyone happy with this, but I want to be as right as we can. We’ve got one shot here to make as many people as happy as we can,” Conrath said. “I just want to do this right.”

It was decided that, Aug. 16, the council would host a public work session with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to get an update on the plan, as well as allow residents to voice their concerns, both to the council and SWMHP. The work session was scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a regularly scheduled council meeting taking place immediately after.

On the action agenda for that 7 p.m. regular meeting was a spot reserved for the council to make any motion or decision its feels necessary following discussions at the work session.

Waseca County, MN
Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

