Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Auditions Announced for ComedySportz Cincinnati
ComedySportz is fast-paced, short-form competitive improv for everyone. We are looking for players of all experience levels who want to be a part of this exciting, regularly scheduled show, can start rehearsing right away, and are available for regular Friday evening shows. AUDITION INFO. WHEN: THURSDAY, SEPT 22nd 6:30-8:30 –...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
The Carnegie Announces Departure of Theatre Director, Maggie Perrino
– Today, The Carnegie announced that long-time Theatre Director Maggie Perrino will leave to pursue a new position as the artistic director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) in Cincinnati. She will finish out the summer season with The Carnegie and is set to change positions in early September.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Bridgerton Themed Murder Mystery Coming to Cincinnati
DEATH AND DIAMONDS is set in the steamy, gossip filled world of Regency era London join a cast of familiar characters for an evening of murder and intrigue. Gather clues and try to figure out whodunnit in this fun interactive show. If you like puzzles, murder, and scandal this show...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE Makes Regional Premiere at Falcon Theatre
Science Made Them Remarkable. Friendship Made Them Resilient. “A 90-minute slice of history brimming with wit and wisdom.” – NewYorkStageReview.com. Production Begins September 23 through October 8, 2022. (Newport, KY) — Falcon Theatre opens its’ 2022-2023 season with the Regional premiere of playwright Lauren Gunderson’s The Half-Life of...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Monty Python’s SPAMALOT Runs Sept. 16-Oct. 2
Cast: Jackie Randall as Lady of the Lake, CJ Suchyta as King Arthur, Kurt Cypher as Patsy, Kevin Willardson as Sir Robin, John David Hamilton as Sir Galahad, John Detty as Sir Lancelot, Eli Chamberlin as Sir Bedevere, Jake Spicer as Herbert/Not Dead Fred & Jamie McQuinn as Historian. Ensemble:...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
CEASE TO EXIST Runs Sept. 16-25
In 1969 at the age of 22, Patricia Krenwinkel, known to the Family as, among other names, Katie, actively participated in the deaths of seven people in two nights in Los Angeles. She was a loyal follower of Charles Manson. She was in Manson’s words, “a good soldier.” He claimed that among all his followers “she was the most like me”.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
THE YELLOW BOAT Runs Sept. 16-25
Cast: Taylor Duecker as Benjamin, Charlie Rader as Father, Pia Rader as Mother, Sofie Tedesco as Joy, Spencer Flaherty as Eddy, Jaycen Smith as #1, Megan Jungkunz as #2, DeCharmus Grover as #3 & Richa Gupta as #4. The story of THE YELLOW BOAT is a glorious affirmation of young...
