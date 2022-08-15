In 1969 at the age of 22, Patricia Krenwinkel, known to the Family as, among other names, Katie, actively participated in the deaths of seven people in two nights in Los Angeles. She was a loyal follower of Charles Manson. She was in Manson’s words, “a good soldier.” He claimed that among all his followers “she was the most like me”.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO