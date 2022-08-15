Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 8, Rays 7: Josh Donaldson’s signature moment
Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam to beat the Rays in the tenth inning. The Yankees win, 8-7. The win probability chart resembles a roller coaster that would likely be illegal to build. Baseball is fun again. It is the most improbable outcome. We sat through an hour-long...
Pinstripe Alley
This Yankee Team
This team is just atrocious to watch. The start of the season was a complete mirage. This team has no ability to win when it has adversity. This theme has been going on for the last 3 years. When they get down they stay down. They are a long way off from championship caliber. The manager does not help as he does not adjust to the situation.
Pinstripe Alley
Systemic Mediocrity, Dishonest Communications, and Suspect Injuries: Can Things Get Any Worse?
That the Yankees were held back from submitting a viable package of dollars and players in exchange for Juan Soto, by a Washington Nationals' owner anomolously opining Anthony Volpe as "over-valued", is sheer nonsense. Why should we believe such reports when we are now just learning that Clay Holmes has been bothered by back problems over his past three or four starts? Perhaps because the Yankees think their fan base is dumb enough to believe that stubbing a big toe is sufficient cause for a key bat on the IL? Or that trading Monty for Badar was a necessary sacrifice to "stopgap" short, intermediate, and therefore potentially long-term problems in the outfield?
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/17/22
The Yankees were lifeless yet again, dropping their third straight and second against Tampa in as many games. Their division lead is officially in single-digits again, which could become concerning if they don’t snap out of it anytime soon. Not getting swept by Tampa would be a great way to hold that situation off, and then we could see who’s truly struggling more between the Yankees and the Blue Jays with a four-game series on deck. First things first though — let’s see if they can avoid their 12th loss in their last 14 games. (Yeesh, that hurt just to spell out.)
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros hit blackjack in Chicago
The Yankees got pummeled 9-2 by the Blue Jays last night to cut their AL East lead back to nine. Around the American League, the Mariners, Guardians, and Twins were off, but the Astros, Rays, Orioles, and White Sox were in action as well. So to quote Fred Willard in “A Mighty Wind” for no reason whatsoever, WHA’ HAPPEN?
Pinstripe Alley
The Walk-Off Slam Game: Season savior or a mere fluke?
Wednesday night against the Rays, Josh Donaldson put a ball in the right field seats for a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th. The Yankees were down three runs before the ball landed, and in an instant had turned it into a win. It was an unlikely turn of events after the game had already taken a dark turn for New York. There is a shared sentiment among most Yankee fans that this homer was exactly the jolt this slumping team needs, and that could very well end up being true. But how much does that really mean?
Pinstripe Alley
Why Boone needs to go.
Boone needs to go for no other reason than he is the front man for this organization. Since the organization is unwilling to fire itself then the person who is front and center bears the brunt of responsibility. Boone is not a good manager. Yankee fans know he is not a good manager. His decisions alone cost us a few games during this stretch…think Abreu in Seattle or Holmes in Boston. You can have a plan of action before a game starts but then the game itself dictates what the best thing to do is. You can’t stay on script when the game situation is telling you that this bullpen guy does not have it tonight.
Pinstripe Alley
The new weapon that’s returning Jonathan Loáisiga to peak form
The Yankees are pretty hard to watch right now, so I figured as a distraction we could bring back the long-dormant Separation series. Over the last few months, I’ve written about Luis Severino’s slider, Michael King’s four-seamer, Clarke Schmidt’s slider and four-seamer, and Wandy Peralta’s slider, and how all those pitches create separation off the movement profiles of the other pitches in their respective arsenals. Today, I’d like to talk about Jonathan Loáisiga’s slider.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/18/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Clay Holmes mentioned that he was experiencing back spasms after Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and on Wednesday afternoon he was officially placed on the 15-day IL. For the first half of the year, Holmes legitimately looked like the best reliever in the game, but he has struggled mightily over the last couple weeks. With his recent string of solid appearances, one would imagine that Aroldis Chapman is going to once again assume ninth-inning duties with Holmes on the shelf, but there might just be someone coming up from the minors to help offset what is sure to be an impactful loss for the bullpen...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Blue Jays 9: So much for momentum
Remember the walk-off grand slam? That was fun. Unfortunately, it was not a cure for all that ails the Yankees right now. The usual Toronto villains George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. burned them with the bats, and the New York hitters were unable to muster much of anything off of the previously struggling José Berríos. Unhappy days are here again as the Yankees lost a game that never felt close, 9-2, and dropped to a horrid 4-12 in August.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Hicks continues to make the Yankees worse
It’s safe to say that Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not having a good time at the moment. His offensive performance has tanked in the last two seasons, and he had a forgettable game on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he badly misplayed a fly ball in center field and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.
Pinstripe Alley
VOTE: The Yankees’ ultimate fate and Aaron Judge’s home run chase
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It’s been an uncomfortable few weeks for Yankees fans, who have seen their...
Pinstripe Alley
Oswaldo Cabrera has the potential to make a difference for the Yankees
It’s finally happening: the Yankees called up an infield prospect who’s been on a tear in Triple-A. No, it’s not Oswald Peraza, but instead Oswaldo Cabrera, here to try and provide the lineup with a real spark. The 23-year-old has strengths and weaknesses, but he has the potential to make a real, tangible contribution to the Bombers.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees call up Florial, Cabrera, and Marinaccio, demote Andújar and Locastro
We knew some change was coming to the Yankee roster last night, when it became clear that minor leaguers Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera would be heading to the majors. The team made the rest of their maneuvers known today, announcing the call-ups of Florial, Cabrera, and Ron Marinaccio. To clear the requisite roster pace, the Yankees demoted Miguel Andújar and Tim Locastro to Triple-A, and placed Clay Holmes on the IL.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Frankie Montas vs. José Berríos
Was last night’s walk-off grand slam the beginning of the end of the Yankees’ slump? Perhaps tonight we’ll start to find out. The Blue Jays enter this four-game set tied with the Rays for second place the East, 10 games back; they’ve certainly gone through some scuffles of their own. A tidy series win for New York could really feel like putting the bow on the division after such a rough stretch of play.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 167: A Slump-Busting Slam (We Hope!)
The Yankees’ miserable stretch continued after they lost series to the Red Sox and Rays after ending their awful road trip. However, last night’s sweep-avoiding extra-innings walk-off win against the Rays did bring some optimism and hopefully did enough to inject some life into this team that’s looked lifeless for the better part of two months now. This team was in dire need of a spark and Josh Donaldson might have just provided it for them.
Pinstripe Alley
Exploring the complexities of the AL MVP debate
MVP talk has been heating up of late, as it tends to do as we approach the later months of the season. The debate for the American League’s award, of course, is largely centered around Aaron Judge and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Both players, no matter which aspects you’re considering, are having excellent MVP-like campaigns. There is much to weigh when considering who stands as the most deserving recipient between the stars. Who exactly it is is the primary concern (of course), but there’s also what the award means to each of us, and how exactly we arrive at those decisions is at the heart of this debate as well.
Pinstripe Alley
Lou Trivino has made changes since coming to New York
Lou Trivino may have been the most obvious reclamation project for the Yankees of all the struggling “good stuff” relievers in Major League Baseball. He had a promising strikeout percentage, chase rate, and groundball rate. On top of the standard underlying metrics, his pitch movement was off the charts both this year, and in prior seasons. He has a funky, unique release, and has already flashed dominance at points in his career.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Corey Kluber
This is not the exact same Yankee team that has managed just one run in its last three games, thankfully, as the team made a flurry of roster moves earlier in the day. The main players are still there, though, and it’s ultimately going to be up to them to pull this club out of its nosedive. A big game tonight, trying to salvage one game of this three-game set with the Rays, would be a good way to start that rebound.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Kyle Higashioka (8/10)
My excitement has been building up for days now. It’s not often that you get to feature one of the Yankees players at the bottom of the depth in chart in a series like this. Usually in the course of a six-game week, one of the better players on the team has an at-bat worth featuring, but in this case, Kyle Higashioka trumped all of his teammates.
