AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
Cash 4 Evening
8-8-7-4
(eight, eight, seven, four)
Cash 4 Midday
0-6-0-1
(zero, six, zero, one)
Lucky For Life
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
01-06-11-20-37
(one, six, eleven, twenty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Powerball
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
