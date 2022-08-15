AR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

8-8-7-4

(eight, eight, seven, four)

Cash 4 Midday

0-6-0-1

(zero, six, zero, one)

Lucky For Life

01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13

(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

01-06-11-20-37

(one, six, eleven, twenty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Powerball

20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000

The Associated Press

Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. It drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas. In a brief statement after he was strapped to the death chamber gurney, Chanthakoummane thanked Jesus Christ, ministers with the Texas prison system and “all these people in my life that aided me in this journey.” Although no relatives of Walker attended the execution, he offered a message to them: “I pray my death will bring them peace.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. Walker said the law, as applied to diversity, inclusion and bias training in businesses, turns the First Amendment “upside down” because the state is barring speech by prohibiting discussion of certain concepts in training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish. Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose major cuts that the federal government has said are necessary. And again, the government failed to force harsh decisions and stopped short of imposing the cuts on its own, despite previous threats to do so.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which the state began phasing in last month, friends and family aren’t allowed to deliver packages in person during prison visits. They also won’t be allowed to mail boxes of goodies unless those come directly from third-party vendors. While the rule won’t stop prisoners from getting items that can be ordered online, like a Snickers bar or a bag of Doritos, it will make it harder to access foods like fresh vegetables and fruits. That’s a letdown for people like Caroline Hansen, who for 10 years hand-delivered packages filled with fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats to her husband, who is serving a life sentence.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons. He said most of those charged were from Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties, all Democratic strongholds. He released few details. The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling Friday. David Kallman, an attorney representing two Republican county prosecutors, said an appeal is planned.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

