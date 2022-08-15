LAS CRUCES -- Mayfield dominated Manzano for 24 minutes before the Trojans' season-opening contest was called at halftime due to lightning. Mayfield knocked off Manzano 35-0 Saturday afternoon to start 1-0 for the second consecutive season behind senior quarterback Anthony Carrillo's four total first-half touchdowns and more than 200 yards of team offense. The Trojans never trailed in Saturday's season opener at Field of Dreams and were positioned to run the clock continuously in the second half...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 20 MINUTES AGO