5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
Head to Creekside Farm for berries and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Creekside Farm is a family-owned family-friendly farm in Johnston County, North Carolina using sound environmental and sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers Kathy and Rich Bennek are committed to offering...
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill makes back to school cooking easy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With the kids heading back to school, parents may be looking for some easy meals that don't take a lot of time. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill can...
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Inflation forces Charlotte bakery to raise prices: 'It's very bitter for me'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is continuing to put a strain on businesses. The prices of ingredients bakeries use have gone up quite a bit over the last few months. MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll. If you ask Samantha...
Create a moon garden in your yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Ever heard of a moon garden? It’s a garden or outdoor space that can be enjoyed day or night, which is great for the dog days of summer. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined Charlotte Today to share some tips on how we can create our own night-time garden oasis.
Helpful products for your personal and work life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our personal and work lives today have their fair share of challenges, so our marketplace trends expert Merilee Kern offers a few helpful problem solvers. One product that is great it the...
Queens Royals participate in first-ever Division 1 sporting event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sports history was made in Charlotte on Thursday as Queens University participated in its first-ever Division 1 sporting event. The Royals, who made the move from DII to DI over the summer, hosted UNC Wilmington in women's soccer. For the latest breaking news, weather, sports and...
Charlotte Knights fostering dog as WCNC Charlotte launches Clear The Shelters
The Charlotte Knights fostered Shortstop from North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue as part of WCNC Charlotte's Clear The Shelters Campaign. The community is encouraged to adopt a pet or donate money to help animals find their forever home.
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
New holiday lights experience coming to Ballantyne's Backyard in December
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas is just about four months away, but you can already mark your calendars now for a dazzling display of holiday lights at Ballantyne's Backyard!. The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is set to sparkle at the park from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, guests can wander through an outdoor walking trail with more than a million lights shining in the night. Larger-than-life holiday installations and scenes also promise to enchant guests of all ages as they walk through the self-paced exhibit.
There is a new tool for suicide prevention, it is 9-8-8
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. New Hope Treatment Centers joined Charlotte Today on Wednesday to talk about suicide prevention. There is a new tool to help prevent suicides its called 9-8-8, its nationwide supposed to work like 9-1-1. It’s new and resources for it can vary from state to state.
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
No additional bids made on Epicentre, according to Clerks Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of the Epicentre is almost complete. On Aug. 9, creditor Deutsche Bank bid $95 million to buy the troubled entertainment complex in Uptown Charlotte. "I was glad that somebody purchased the Epicentre so we can get out of this limbo," Preston Gray, owner of...
Charlotte-based coffee roasters now selling products in Walmart stores
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announced a new retail partnership with Walmart across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations. The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating Walmart stores:. Porchlight Medium Roast: a smooth, easy drinking...
Charlotte woman laments mail delivery issues
One woman told WCNC Charlotte she got a piece of mail from Aug. 1 more than two weeks later. Another neighbor said no mail at all.
