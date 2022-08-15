CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas is just about four months away, but you can already mark your calendars now for a dazzling display of holiday lights at Ballantyne's Backyard!. The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is set to sparkle at the park from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, guests can wander through an outdoor walking trail with more than a million lights shining in the night. Larger-than-life holiday installations and scenes also promise to enchant guests of all ages as they walk through the self-paced exhibit.

