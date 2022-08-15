Read full article on original website
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
TechCrunch
The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering
According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
Disney Hits $21.5B, Hints Sportsbook Partnership Coming
Disney is approaching its 99th birthday, and the company is still finding ways to grow. The media giant saw revenue rise 26% year-over-year, hitting $21.5 billion in the fiscal quarter ending July 2. Disney+ jumped to 152.1 million subscribers, vaulting analysts’ expectations of 147 million. ESPN+ jumped 53% to...
Activist Investor Calls on Disney to Spin Off ESPN
An activist investor is calling on Disney to let one of the biggest names in sports media chart its own course. Daniel Loeb’s Third Point has upped its stake in The Mouse — and penned a letter to CEO Bob Chapek calling on him to spin off ESPN.
Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson Hit With 11-Game Ban, $5M Fine
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson saw his suspension increased to 11 games as punishment for allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson also accepted a $5 million fine and must undergo a professional behavioral evaluation and follow a treatment program — part of a deal announced Thursday between the NFL and NFLPA.
