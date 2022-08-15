ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill makes back to school cooking easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With the kids heading back to school, parents may be looking for some easy meals that don't take a lot of time. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill can...
WCNC

The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
WCNC

Head to Creekside Farm for berries and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Creekside Farm is a family-owned family-friendly farm in Johnston County, North Carolina using sound environmental and sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers Kathy and Rich Bennek are committed to offering...
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
WCNC

Create a moon garden in your yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Ever heard of a moon garden? It’s a garden or outdoor space that can be enjoyed day or night, which is great for the dog days of summer. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined Charlotte Today to share some tips on how we can create our own night-time garden oasis.
WBTV

Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
WCNC

York Summerfest is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
WCNC

Helpful products for your personal and work life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our personal and work lives today have their fair share of challenges, so our marketplace trends expert Merilee Kern offers a few helpful problem solvers. One product that is great it the...
WCNC

New holiday lights experience coming to Ballantyne's Backyard in December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas is just about four months away, but you can already mark your calendars now for a dazzling display of holiday lights at Ballantyne's Backyard!. The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is set to sparkle at the park from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, guests can wander through an outdoor walking trail with more than a million lights shining in the night. Larger-than-life holiday installations and scenes also promise to enchant guests of all ages as they walk through the self-paced exhibit.
WBTV

Wood chucking thieves arrested

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
WCNC

Queens Royals participate in first-ever Division 1 sporting event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sports history was made in Charlotte on Thursday as Queens University participated in its first-ever Division 1 sporting event. The Royals, who made the move from DII to DI over the summer, hosted UNC Wilmington in women's soccer. For the latest breaking news, weather, sports and...
