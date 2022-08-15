ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 2

Patti
3d ago

We all have mental health issues after the last couple years and the traffic issues caused by this guy. My fuse for tolerance and patience is thin. Sick of the few taking from the rest

Reply
2
 

ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 18th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire yesterday morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Two workers at Douglas County PUD’s Rock Island switch yard were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County and A Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair

MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County jail wants bomb-threat suspect transferred elsewhere

The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. Nicholas Henry Fulcher has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest June 15, when police say he called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse to avoid a hearing on another criminal case.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail

WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Looking For Suspects in Car Break-ins, Credit Card Theft

Wenatchee Police are looking for two women suspected of breaking into cars and using stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in purchases. Officers say the women broke windows in parked cars at several parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County, and then stole items including wallets and purses containing financial information.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit

Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Workers at Rock Island switchyard injured by rebar

Two contractors at Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the accident happened about 8:55 a.m. when the steel rebar fell from the crane onto two men who were helping move it into place.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

18-year-old Wenatchee man killed by gunshot last Friday night

Wenatchee Police are investigating what they say is a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 1600 block of Methow Street. According to a press release, officers were called just before midnight to what was reported to be a cardiac incident. Arriving officers instead discovered Yair Flores, 18, with a...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

White River Fire May Burn into Late October

Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Eastmont school resource officer named NCW officer of the year

Eastmont School Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen has been named the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Ivy has been with the East Wenatchee Police Department since 2021 and was named school resource officer last May. Prior to being hired in East Wenatchee she worked for the Bothell...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified

The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Pickup destroyed in early morning fire

A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
ORONDO, WA

Comments / 0

