Read full article on original website
Patti
3d ago
We all have mental health issues after the last couple years and the traffic issues caused by this guy. My fuse for tolerance and patience is thin. Sick of the few taking from the rest
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 18th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire yesterday morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Two workers at Douglas County PUD’s Rock Island switch yard were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County and A Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
ncwlife.com
Chelan County jail wants bomb-threat suspect transferred elsewhere
The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. Nicholas Henry Fulcher has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest June 15, when police say he called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse to avoid a hearing on another criminal case.
ncwlife.com
Yakima County sheriff's deputies deploying body cameras to record interactions, interviews
Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff’s office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. “I think it is good for all of us to have them,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
KXLY
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Looking For Suspects in Car Break-ins, Credit Card Theft
Wenatchee Police are looking for two women suspected of breaking into cars and using stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in purchases. Officers say the women broke windows in parked cars at several parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County, and then stole items including wallets and purses containing financial information.
kpq.com
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Containment slow, difficult for firefighters on White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — Containment on two wildfires burning in the Lake Wenatchee area has been slow has fire crews deal with extremely steep and inaccessible terrain. The White River and Irving Peak fires, both started Aug. 12 about 15 miles northwest of Plain, are now at 1-percent containment, according to incident command.
ncwlife.com
Workers at Rock Island switchyard injured by rebar
Two contractors at Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the accident happened about 8:55 a.m. when the steel rebar fell from the crane onto two men who were helping move it into place.
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
ncwlife.com
18-year-old Wenatchee man killed by gunshot last Friday night
Wenatchee Police are investigating what they say is a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 1600 block of Methow Street. According to a press release, officers were called just before midnight to what was reported to be a cardiac incident. Arriving officers instead discovered Yair Flores, 18, with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
White River Fire May Burn into Late October
Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
ncwlife.com
Eastmont school resource officer named NCW officer of the year
Eastmont School Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen has been named the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Ivy has been with the East Wenatchee Police Department since 2021 and was named school resource officer last May. Prior to being hired in East Wenatchee she worked for the Bothell...
kpq.com
Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified
The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
ncwlife.com
California man faces charges after Leavenworth man on motorcycle is killed
A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle that was passing traffic. The Washington State Patrol reports that at around 9:30 p.m. a westbound 2021 Infiniti Q50 sedan was...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
39-Year-Old Pateros Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Pateros (Pateros, WA)
According to the troopers, a fatal accident was reported on Sunday evening on State Route 153 west of Pateros. The officials stated that a man in his SUV was travelling southbound on State Route 135 at around 5:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head-on.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
ncwlife.com
Pickup destroyed in early morning fire
A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
Comments / 2