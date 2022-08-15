A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire yesterday morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Two workers at Douglas County PUD’s Rock Island switch yard were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County and A Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO