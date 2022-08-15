Read full article on original website
Identification of microstructures critically affecting material properties using machine learning framework based on metallurgists' thinking process
In materials science, machine learning has been intensively researched and used in various applications. However, it is still far from achieving intelligence comparable to that of human experts in terms of creativity and explainability. In this paper, we investigate whether machine learning can acquire explainable knowledge without directly introducing problem-specific information such as explicit physical mechanisms. In particular, a potential of machine learning to obtain the capability to identify a part of material structures that critically affects a physical property without human prior knowledge is mainly discussed. The guide for constructing the machine learning framework adopted in this paper is to imitate human researchers' process of thinking in the interpretation and development of materials. Our framework was applied to the optimization of structures of artificial dual-phase steels in terms of a fracture property. A comparison of results of the framework with those of numerical simulation based on governing physical laws demonstrated the potential of our framework for the identification of a part of microstructures critically affecting the target property. Consequently, this implies that our framework can implicitly acquire an intuition in a similar way that human researchers empirically attain the general strategy for material design consistent with the physical background.
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Effects of extracellular vesicles derived from oral bacteria on osteoclast differentiation and activation
Dysbiosis of the oral microbiota plays an important role in the progression of periodontitis, which is characterized by chronic inflammation and alveolar bone loss, and associated with systemic diseases. Bacterial extracellular vesicles (EVs) contain various bioactive molecules and show diverse effects on host environments depending on the bacterial species. Recently, we reported that EVs derived from Filifactor alocis, a Gram-positive periodontal pathogen, had osteoclastogenic activity. In the present study, we analysed the osteoclastogenic potency and immunostimulatory activity of EVs derived from the Gram-negative periodontal pathogens Porphyromonas gingivalis and Tannerella forsythia, the oral commensal bacterium Streptococcus oralis, and the gut probiotic strain Lactobacillus reuteri. Bacterial EVs were purified by density gradient ultracentrifugation using OptiPrepÂ (iodixanol) reagent. EVs from P. gingivalis, T. forsythia, and S. oralis increased osteoclast differentiation and osteoclstogenic cytokine expression in osteoclast precursors, whereas EVs from L. reuteri did not. EVs from P. gingivalis, T. forsythia, and S. oralis preferentially activated Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) rather than TLR4 or TLR9, and induced osteoclastogenesis mainly through TLR2. The osteoclastogenic effects of EVs from P. gingivalis and T. forsythia were reduced by both lipoprotein lipase and polymyxin B, an inhibitor of lipopolysaccharideÂ (LPS), while the osteoclastogenic effects of EVs from S. oralis were reduced by lipoprotein lipase alone. These results demonstrate that EVs from periodontal pathogens and oral commensal have osteoclastogenic activity through TLR2 activation by lipoproteins and/or LPS.
Phylogenetic analysis based on single-copy orthologous proteins in highly variable chloroplast genomes of Corydalis
Corydalis is one of the few lineages that have been reported to have extensive large-scale chloroplast genome (cp-genome) rearrangements. In this study, novel cp-genome rearrangements of Corydalis pinnata, C. mucronate, and C. sheareri are described. C. pinnata is a narrow endemic species only distributed at Qingcheng Mountain in southwest China. Two independent relocations of the same four genes (trnM-CAU-rbcL) were found relocated from the typically posterior part of the large single-copy region to the front of it. A uniform inversion of an 11"“14-kb segment (ndhB-trnR-ACG) was found in the inverted repeat region; and extensive losses of accD, clpP, and trnV-UAC genes were detected in all cp-genomes of all three species of Corydalis. In addition, a phylogenetic tree was reconstructed based on 31 single-copy orthologous proteins in 27 cp-genomes. This study provides insights into the evolution of cp-genomes throughout the genus Corydalis and also provides a reference for further studies on the taxonomy, identification, phylogeny, and genetic transformation of other lineages with extensive rearrangements in cp-genomes.
Long term effects of crop rotation and fertilization on crop yield stability in southeast China
The objective of this study was to determine the effects of different fertilizer treatments and crop rotations on crop yield stability. A 9 years field experiment was conducted from 2013 to 2021 to evaluate the effects of combinations of two annual crop rotations and two methods of applying fertilizer on crop yield stability. Crop rotations were kidney bean"“mustard"“rice (P"“B"“O) and kidney bean"“mustard"“cowpea (P"“B"“V) each year. Fertilization methods were recommended fertilization (RF) and conventional fertilization (CF). The indexes Wi2 (Wricke's ecovalance), coefficient of variation (CV), and sustainable yield index (SYI) were used to quantify the long term effects of crop rotation and fertilization on crop yield stability, and a yield change trend model was used to predict future production. For fertilization program RF, average kidney bean and mustard yields in rotation P"“B"“O increased respectively by 7.47% and 19.37% over P"“B"“V in the 9Â years of the project. For CF, average kidney bean and mustard yields for P"“B"“O increased respectively by 14.99% and 18.33% over P"“B"“V. Wi2 indexes of kidney bean and mustard for P"“B"“O (respectively 116 and 956) were significantly less than for P"“B"“V (respectively 147.87 and 1259.67). SYI for kidney beans and mustard in P"“B"“O (respectively 0.63 and 0.57) were significantly greater than for P"“B"“V (respectively 0.50 and 0.42). The trends of crop average yields for RF and CF show that the average yield trends of kidney bean in P"“B"“O (respectively 32.41 and 32.34) were greater than in P"“B"“V (respectively 29.56 and 27.45). The trends of average yields of mustard for RF and CF in P"“B"“O (respectively 64.18 and 60.87) were greater than in P"“B"“V (respectively 51.74 and 51.87). The preceding results led to the conclusion that long term annual P"“B"“O rotation combined with RF considerably increased yield and maintained yield stability, thus establishing the sustainability of this cropping system.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Ultralong organic phosphorescence from isolated molecules with repulsive interactions for multifunctional applications
Intermolecular interactions, including attractive and repulsive interactions, play a vital role in manipulating functionalization of the materials from micro to macro dimensions. Despite great success in generation of ultralong organic phosphorescence (UOP) by suppressing non-radiative transitions through attractive interactions recently, there is still no consideration of repulsive interactions on UOP. Herein, we proposed a feasible approach by introducing carboxyl groups into organic phosphors, enabling formation of the intense repulsive interactions between the isolated molecules and the matrix in rigid environment. Our experimental results show a phosphor with a record lifetime and quantum efficiency up to 3.16"‰s and 50.0% simultaneously in film under ambient conditions. Considering the multiple functions of the flexible films, the potential applications in anti-counterfeiting, afterglow display and visual frequency indicators were demonstrated. This finding not only outlines a fundamental principle to achieve bright organic phosphorescence in film, but also expands the potential applications of UOP materials.
Functional imaging with dual-energy computed tomography for supplementary non-invasive assessment of mast cell burden in systemic mastocytosis
Systemic mastocytosis (SM) is characterized by multifocal accumulation of neoplastic mast cells (MCs), predominately affecting the bone marrow (BM). Imaging with computed tomography (CT) is used for assessment of bone mineral density and structure. However, the value of functional imaging with dual-energy CT (DECT) and the assessment of virtual-non-calcium attenuation values (VNCa-AV) for visualization of BM disease burden in SM has not yet been assessed. DECT of the axial skeleton was performed in 18 patients with SM (indolent SM [ISM], n"‰="‰6; smoldering SM [SSM]/advanced SM [AdvSM], n"‰="‰12) and 18 control subjects. VNCa-AV were obtained in 5 representative vertebraes per patient and correlated with laboratory, morphologic and molecular parameters. VNCa-AV strongly correlated with quantitative BM MC infiltration (r"‰="‰0.7, R2"‰="‰0.49, P"‰="‰0.001) and serum tryptase levels (r"‰="‰0.7, R2"‰="‰0.54, P"‰<"‰0.001). Mean VNCa-AV were significantly higher in SSM/AdvSM as compared to ISM (âˆ’"‰9HU vs."‰âˆ’"‰54HU, P"‰<"‰0.005) and controls (âˆ’"‰38HU, P"‰<"‰0.005). Nine of 10 (90%) patients with a VNCa-AV"‰>"‰"‰âˆ’"‰30HU and 7/7 (100%) patients with a VNCa-AV"‰>"‰"‰âˆ’"‰10HU had SSM or AdVSM. BM VNCa-AV provide information about the MC burden of SM patients and correlate with SM subtypes. DECT may therefore serve as a supplementary tool for SM diagnosis, subclassification and monitoring in a one-stop-shop session.
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: spike protein mutational analysis and epitope for broad neutralization
Mutations in the spike glycoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have independently been shown to enhance aspects of spike protein fitness. Here, we describe an antibody fragment (VH ab6) that neutralizes all major variants including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, with a unique mode of binding revealed by cryo-EM studies. Further, we provide a comparative analysis of the mutational effects within previously emerged variant spikes and identify the structural role of mutations within the NTD and RBD in evading antibody neutralization. Our analysis shows that the highly mutated Gamma N-terminal domain exhibits considerable structural rearrangements, partially explaining its decreased neutralization by convalescent sera. Our results provide mechanistic insights into the structural, functional, and antigenic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations and highlight a spike protein vulnerability that may be exploited to achieve broad protection against circulating variants.
Designing isolation guidelines for COVID-19 patients with rapid antigen tests
Appropriate isolation guidelines for COVID-19 patients are warranted. Currently, isolating for fixed time is adopted in most countries. However, given the variability in viral dynamics between patients, some patients may no longer be infectious by the end of isolation, whereas others may still be infectious. Utilizing viral test results to determine isolation length would minimize both the risk of prematurely ending isolation of infectious patients and the unnecessary individual burden of redundant isolation of noninfectious patients. In this study, we develop a data-driven computational framework to compute the population-level risk and the burden of different isolation guidelines with rapid antigen tests (i.e., lateral flow tests). Here, we show that when the detection limit is higher than the infectiousness threshold values, additional consecutive negative results are needed to ascertain infectiousness status. Further, rapid antigen tests should be designed to have lower detection limits than infectiousness threshold values to minimize the length of prolonged isolation.
Deubiquitinase USP19 extends the residual enzymatic activity of phenylalanine hydroxylase variants
Phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) is a key enzyme in mammals that maintains the phenylalanine (Phe) concentration at an appropriate physiological level. Some genetic mutations in the PAH gene lead to destabilization of the PAH enzyme, leading to phenylketonuria (PKU). Destabilized PAH variants can have a certain amount of residual enzymatic activity that is sufficient for metabolism of Phe. However, accelerated degradation of those variants can lead to insufficient amounts of cellular PAH protein. The optimal protein level of PAH in cells is regulated by a balancing act between E3 ligases and deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs). In this work, we analyzed the protein expression and stability of two PKU-linked PAH protein variants, R241C and R243Q, prevalent in the Asian population. We found that the tested PAH variants were highly ubiquitinated and thus targeted for rapid protein degradation. We demonstrated that USP19, a DUB that interacts with both PAH variants, plays a regulatory role by extending their half-lives. The deubiquitinating activity of USP19 prevents protein degradation and increases the abundance of both PAH protein variants. Thus, our study reveals a novel mechanism by which deubiquitinating activity of USP19 extends the residual enzymatic activity of PAH variants.
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
CatalyticÂ synthesis of newÂ pyrazolo [3,4-b] pyridineÂ viaÂ a cooperativeÂ vinylogousÂ anomeric-based oxidation
In this study, a novel nano-magnetic metal"“organic frameworks based on Fe3O4 namely Fe3O4@MIL-101(Cr)-N(CH2PO3)2 was synthesized and fully characterized. The prepared sample was used as catalyst in the synthesis of pyrazolo [3,4-b] pyridines as convenient medicine by condensation reaction of aldehydes, 5-(1H-Indol-3-yl)- 2H-pyrazol-3-ylamine and 3-(cyanoacetyl)indole via a CVABO. The products were obtained with high yields at 100Â Â°C and under solvent-free conditions.
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Author Correction: A resource for assessing dynamic binary choices in the adult brain using EEG and mouse-tracking
In this article the grant number CRG2021-00001-ICI relating to the University of Macau was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences, University of Macau, Taipa, Macau SAR, China. Kun Chen,Â Ruien Wang,Â Jiamin Huang,Â Fei Gao,Â Zhen YuanÂ &Â Haiyan Wu...
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Schizophrenia-associated differential DNA methylation in brain is distributed across the genome and annotated to MAD1L1, a locus at which DNA methylation and transcription phenotypes share genetic variation with schizophrenia risk
DNA methylation (DNAm), the addition of a methyl group to a cytosine in DNA, plays an important role in the regulation of gene expression. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with schizophrenia (SZ) by genome-wide association studies (GWAS) often influence local DNAm levels. Thus, DNAm alterations, acting through effects on gene expression, represent one potential mechanism by which SZ-associated SNPs confer risk. In this study, we investigated genome-wide DNAm in postmortem superior temporal gyrus from 44 subjects with SZ and 44 non-psychiatric comparison subjects using Illumina Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip microarrays, and extracted cell-type-specific methylation signals by applying tensor composition analysis. We identified SZ-associated differential methylation at 242 sites, and 44 regions containing two or more sites (FDR cutoff of q"‰="‰0.1) and determined a subset of these were cell-type specific. We found mitotic arrest deficient 1-like 1 (MAD1L1), a gene within an established GWAS risk locus, harbored robust SZ-associated differential methylation. We investigated the potential role of MAD1L1 DNAm in conferring SZ risk by assessing for colocalization among quantitative trait loci for methylation and gene transcripts (mQTLs and tQTLs) in brain tissue and GWAS signal at the locus using multiple-trait-colocalization analysis. We found that mQTLs and tQTLs colocalized with the GWAS signal (posterior probability >0.8). Our findings suggest that alterations in MAD1L1 methylation and transcription may mediate risk for SZ at the MAD1L1-containing locus. Future studies to identify how SZ-associated differential methylation affects MAD1L1 biological function are indicated.
Glucose-lowering effects of orally administered superoxide dismutase in type 2 diabetic model rats
Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is an enzyme found in most food sources, might be a candidate to reduce oxidative damage to intestinal barrier, thereby ameliorating the vicious circle between hyperglycemia and the oxidative damage. Here we report the oral administration of SOD, liposome-embedded SOD (L-SOD), and SOD hydrolysate to type 2 diabetic model rats to confirm this hypothesis. Oxidative damage severity in model rat intestine was indicated by malondialdehyde level, GSSG/GSH ratio, and antioxidant enzyme activity. The damage was significantly repaired by L-SOD. Furthermore, blood glucose and related indexes correlated well not only with oxidative damage results but also with indexes indicating physical intestinal damage such as colon density, H&E staining, immunohistochemical analysis of the tight junction proteins occludin and ZO-1 in the colon, as well as lipopolysaccharide and related inflammatory cytokine levels. The order of the magnitude of the effects of these SOD preparations was L-SOD"‰>"‰SOD"‰>"‰SOD hydrolysate. These data indicate that orally administered SOD can exhibit glucose-lowering effect via targeting the intestine of diabetic rats and systemic lipopolysaccharide influx.
Author Correction: A multicenter study to compare the effectiveness of the inpatient post acute care program versus traditional rehabilitation for stroke survivors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16984-9, published online 27 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section, under the subheading 'Study design',. "This study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee Office of National Taiwan University Hospital (No. 201803013RINA).". "This...
Hexavalent chromium elimination from wastewater by integrated micro-electrolysis composites synthesized from red mud and rice straw via a facile one-pot method
The widely spread chromium (Cr) contamination is rising environmental concerns, while the reutilization of agro-industrial by-products are also urgently demanded due to their potential risks. In this study, we prepared the integrated micro-electrolysis composites (IMC) through a facile one-pot method with red mud and rice straw. The effects of components relatively mass ratios as well as pyrolysis temperature were analyzed. The XRD, XPS, SEM, FTIR, and various techniques proved the IMC was successfully synthesized, which was also used to analyze the reaction mechanisms. In this study, the dosage of IMC, pH, adsorption time, and temperature of adsorption processes were explored,Â in the adsorption experiment of Cr(VI), dosage of IMC was 2Â g/L (pH 6, 25Â Â°C, and 200Â rpm) for isothermal, whileÂ the concentrationÂ and contact time were also varied. According to the batch experiments, IMC exhibited acceptable removal capacity (190.6Â mg/g) on Cr(VI) and the efficiency reached 97.74%. The removal mechanisms of adsorbed Cr(VI) were mainly elaborated as chemical reduction, complexation, co-precipitation, and physical adherence. All these results shed light on the facile preparation and agro-industrial by-products recycled as engineering materials for the heavy metals decontamination in wastewater.
