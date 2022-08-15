ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Little League Batter Hit in the Head Embraces Devastated Pitcher in Inspiring Display Sportsmanship –WATCH

Robert F. McCutcheon
4d ago

I follow Little League base ball. Those kids show more class and sportsmanship than any professional athletes.

CBS Sports

2022 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, scores, TV channel, live stream, teams, watch online

The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
tvinsider.com

How Bally Sports+ Is a Game-Changer for Sports Streaming

There’s finally a way for streaming-only viewers to watch the home team. As customers look for alternatives to traditional cable and satellite TV packages, getting access to local sports live game broadcasts has been a thorny issue for many cord-cutting sports fans. Regional sports networks (RSNs) such as Bally...
Outsider.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Turns on the Jets Sprinting Past Trail Cam in Yukon

In this insane video from Yukon Wildlife Cams, a grizzly bear marks a tree, scratches its back against it, and then turns on the jets and shows off its incredible speed. This massive grizzly bear zooms past the wildlife camera, seemingly looking into the lens at one point in the video. Facebook users quickly commented on the size and speed of the beast. “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!” one user joked.
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels announce return of Mike Trout in TikTok

The Los Angeles Angels announced the return of superstar outfielder Mike Trout on Friday in a unique way, turning to the TikTok social media platform to inform fans of the news. In the video, "things we love to see" are listed off, including "(Shohei) Ohtani's hair," "(Michael) Lorenzen's biceps," and...
