Little League Batter Hit in the Head Embraces Devastated Pitcher in Inspiring Display Sportsmanship –WATCH

The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is doing so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event kicked off Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa. and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. There are four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a field of 20, making it the largest the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States, and the other half come from countries around the world.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO