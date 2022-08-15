Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU TE Brian Polendey Feels Graham Harrell’s Offense Can Help Him as Pass Catcher
West Virginia tight end talks working on being more of a pass catcher and fitting into Graham Harrell’s offense while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on August 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU K Casey Legg on if This Year’s Camp was Different, His Progression as Kicker
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg answers questions from the media, including WVSN, about if this camp was any different and his time at WVU on August 18, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU CB Rashad Ajayi on Adjusting to West Virginia Program, New Style of Defense
West Virginia cornerback Rashad Ajayi discusses his adjustment to WVU and a new style of defense while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on August 18, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
Casey Legg Talks Soccer to Kicker Transition
The transition from soccer to kicker isn’t a hard one to see, after all soccer at its most basic form is just kicking. And it’s the one that West Virginia kicker Casey Legg had to make years ago. It came after a soccer game, when an opponent’s parent...
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Transfers to Troy
For the fourth time in his collegiate career Jarret Doege has found a new home. The former West Virginia quarterback has decided to transfer to Troy University. Originally transferring to West Virginia from Bowling Green, Doege spent three years with West Virginia. He threw for 6,453 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 career games and was second in the Big 12 Conference in passing completions in 2020 and 2021.
wvsportsnow.com
Spear Jasir Cox Brings Winning Attitude to West Virginia
New spear Jasir Cox brings a winning attitude with him from capturing three national titles at the FCS level. It goes right with the experience that head coach Neal Brown has said the team targeted to fill up their secondary. “They have to help,” said Brown at the start of...
wvsportsnow.com
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Trent Michaels Promoted to Coordinator of Basketball Operations
WVU men’s basketball announced on Wednesday morning that Trent Michaels has been promoted to Coordinator of Basketball Operations. Michaels spent this past season serving as a graduate assistant after four years as the team’s manager. “Thankful to Bob Huggins and the staff for this opportunity. Let’s get to...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: West Virginia to Compete in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off
West Virginia is set to compete in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Nov. 2023, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. SMU, Virginia and Wisconsin are reportedly the other three teams for the invitational. No date has been set yet for the event but the 2022 field is competing from...
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Conference Poll Picks WVU Women’s Soccer to Finish Third
The expectations surrounding the West Virginia women’s soccer team are growing as the team gains national attention. Nikki Izzo-Brown’s club was picked to end up finishing third in the Big 12’s 2022 Soccer Preseason Poll, the conference announced on Tuesday. Some voters even think so highly of...
