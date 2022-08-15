Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo
It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
Hailey Bieber’s Vacation Wardrobe Is a Total Dream
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber captioned her latest Instagram post, “7 countries. A lot of yummy food. A lot of laughs. And a lot of jet lag.” She forgot to mention it’s also chock-full of enviable fashion moments and eye-catching outfits that will inspire your end-of-summer looks.
ETOnline.com
Adrienne Bailon's 'The Real' Co-Hosts React to Her Surprise Baby News
Adrienne Bailon Houghton's Instagram comment section continued to flood with blue checkmarks on Tuesday following the surprise announcement that she and her husband welcomed their first baby earlier this week. Adrienne and her husband, Israel, both posted a black-and-white photo of their new baby on Tuesday, sharing that they had...
Bella Hadid Says Her Vocal Support for Palestine Has Lost Her Jobs
Bella Hadid’s personal brand may not be especially political, but there is one stance that she refuses to stop speaking out about—no matter how many brand sponsorships or friends she loses, or how many full-page New York Times ads she’s targeted by. And that’s her support for Palestine, where her father was born.
Dove Cameron Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Newly Bleached Brows
Dove Cameron just debuted one of her most dramatic beauty transformations to date. The star has never been shy to try out new looks in the past, switching up her hair color and experimenting with makeup, but her latest look definitely kicks it up a notch and is focused entirely on the eyebrows.
Olivia Wilde Reportedly Called Out Jason Sudeikis for the ‘Aggressive’ Way He Served Her With Custody Papers
Things are getting sticky in the Sudeikis-Wilde split. The couple were never married, so divorce isn’t an issue—but custody of their kids is. And Olivia Wilde is calling Jason Sudeikis out for handling the situation with, let’s say, a lack of tact. Which he denies, apologetically. Back...
Oscar Isaac Gave a Bizarre Explanation For His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain
Oscar Isaac has given an explanation for his viral red carpet PDA moment with Jessica Chastain— and it wasn’t what we were expecting…. In September of last year, the actor and his Scenes From a Marriage costar amped up the chemistry during the press tour for the HBO limited series. At one event, the actors were seen holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other while posing for photos before Issac appeared to kiss and sniff Chastain’s inner upper arm. As you do!
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Wore a Breezy Satin Crop Top Ahead of Her Wedding Celebration
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brace yourselves: Jennifer Lopez Affleck and Ben Affleck are celebrating their marriage—again! After their intimate Las Vegas wedding last month, followed by a well-documented honeymoon in Paris, the pair is set to stage a mega celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate this weekend.
Hollywood Flashback: In 1981, ‘Roar’ Pitted Lions Against Humans Without CGI
In Universal’s Beast, out Aug. 19, Idris Elba is hunted by a ferocious lion. That creature is entirely computer-generated. But in 1981’s Roar, the beasts mauling Tippi Hedren, daughter Melanie Griffith (then 19) and the rest of the cast were real. Often cited as the most dangerous film production of all time, Roar began in 1969, when Hedren — who’d starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds — was filming in Mozambique, accompanied by then-husband Noel Marshall. They stumbled on an abandoned plantation house that had been overrun by a pride of lions. Their guide told them the local wildlife was becoming...
Angelina Jolie Tried Not to Cry While Dropping Her Daughter Zahara Off at College
Angelina Jolie is officially a Spelman mom. After weeks of celebrating her 17-year-old daughter's enrollment at the historically Black liberal arts college, it was finally time to drop Zahara Jolie-Pitt off in Atlanta. On move-in day, the school's vice president for student affairs snapped a photo and video of the proud mom wearing a flowy, all-black ensemble and face mask as she shared a moment with Spelman president Dr. Helene Gayle.
Florence Pugh’s Next Period Drama Is Inspired by a Chilling True Story
Florence Pugh cut her teeth in the 2017 adaptation of Lady Macbeth, a Victorian thriller set in rural Northumberland, in which she played a young murderess. And for her first Netflix project, the Don’t Worry Darling star is going back to her period-drama roots as the lead in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder.
Zoë Kravitz Opened Up About Being ‘Drawn to’ Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum struck up a surprising romance last year on the set of Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island, a movie title I like so much I will be including it as many times as possible. Now Catwoman herself is opening up about how his casting and their relationship came to be.
Britney Spears’s Attorney Calls Out Kevin Federline for Publishing Videos of the Star Allegedly Arguing With Her Sons
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s very public beef regarding their two children just took a messy turn. Spears’s attorney released a statement on the singer’s behalf on Thursday, August 11, after Federline published videos to Instagram in which Spears appears to argue with her sons. According to Federline, the videos were recorded nearly four years ago; they have since been removed from the platform.
Dove Cameron, Yung Gravy, Saucy Santana to Headline MTV VMAs Pre-Show Performances
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron and MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana are set to perform during the VMAs pre-show event. The 90-minute event is hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney and will also feature coverage from Tate McRae, who joins as a special celebrity correspondent. Murda Beatz will also make an appearance as the Kraft Singles House DJ. The pre-show will air live on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also watch the show on MTV’s Twitter starting at 6:15 p.m., which will feature additional exclusive breaks ranging from retrospective red carpet fashion to celebratory reviews of the VMA’s biggest nominees. Dove Cameron, known for...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Mastered Boho Couple Style
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best thing about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s couple style? They don’t try too hard. They don’t do color matching or wear top-to-toe looks from the same brand. The only matchy-matchy thing about these two is that they look equally comfortable in their own skin.
Lizzo Sparked Elopement Rumors With New Wedding Dress Post
Lizzo sees your engagement rumors and raises you a whole damn wedding. After going public with her relationship with Myke Wright in April, the “About Damn Time” singer sparked engagement rumors when she wore a diamond ring on that finger to an FYC event for her Amazon reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, with Wright in tow. “Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾," she captioned a series of pics from the June event, including one with her fuschia-gloved hand resting over Wright's and the ring on full display.
Jennette McCurdy on the Runaway Success of Her Memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died
As a child, Jennette McCurdy dreamed of being a writer, drafting her first screenplay as a little girl in Garden Grove, California. Instead, she says, her domineering mother, Debra, forced her into acting at age six. McCurdy, who later starred on Nickelodeon's iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove and its short-lived spinoff Sam and Cat with Ariana Grande, remembers her mom telling her that “writers dress frumpy and get fat, you know? I would never want your little actress’s peach butt to turn into a big, giant writer’s watermelon butt.” So for the rest of her childhood, McCurdy all but stopped writing; even her diary was shared with Debra.
Selena Gomez Shared Her Subtle Contour Trick on TikTok
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to makeup, it seems Selena Gomez often knows something I don’t know. Whether it’s must-have beauty products from the drug store, a clever mascara trick for lower lashes, or the newest Rare Beauty products, the beauty mogul always has something up her sleeve. Lucky for us, she’s willing to share. The latest intel she’s dishing is a very simple but effective contour hack.
Why Tom Holland Fans Are Mad at Amy Schumer
The eye of Sauron that is fandom has turned to gaze upon Amy Schumer and Tom Holland. The two aren't mad at each other (have they even met?), but after Schumer used a Holland video as a jumping-off point for a joke, fans are pissed. Points were made on both sides, in my humble opinion, but please, for the love of Marvel, stans, don't come for me, I'm sensitive.
