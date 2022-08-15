Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Star Wars: Rogue One Returning To Theaters With Sneak Peek At Andor TV Show
Rogue One, the 2016 Star Wars spinoff, is returning to theaters this month to help hype up the launch of the Rogue One TV series, Andor. The official Star Wars account confirmed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will come back to some IMAX theaters starting August 26. But...
Gamespot
She-Hulk Writer Talks Budget Constraints And Post-Production Story Changes
Ahead of its impending premiere on Disney+, She Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has revealed more about what parts of the show have changed in post, and what elements have remained since its conception. In an interview with Variety, Gao talks budget constraints, expensive CGI, and how to pace the introduction of a new hero.
Gamespot
Ano Yoru Kara Kimi ni Koishi Teta
We have no news or videos for Ano Yoru Kara Kimi ni Koishi Teta. Sorry!
Gamespot
What To Expect: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 | GameSpot News
A few weeks after hitting us with Summer Game Fest and its many world premieres, Geoff Keighley is back to host Opening Night Live. This event kicks off the annual European gaming convention Gamescom and Geoff has already teased 30+ games will be shown off. Opening Night Live 2022 will be the first live in-person ONL presentation since 2019, following two years of online-only livestreams. Tickets are available for those attending Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the event's official website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Captain America: The First Avenger - 31 Easter Eggs and References in the Retro MCU Classic
Back in 2011, when Marvel Studios was laying down the foundational bricks for its cinematic universe, it took two major risks with its Captain America solo project. Both of them paid off. The first risk was the setting. Captain America: The First Avenger takes place almost entirely in World War...
Gamespot
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tiers May Not Support Offline Downloads
Between its massive market share and rising subscription prices, Netflix is having to look for other ways to gain and retain viewers; one of the most talked-about is the possibility of an ad-supported tier. If you're used to watching your TV shows and movies offline, though, you may need to keep the more expensive, ad-free subscription, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
The Sandman Gets Surprise Two-Part Bonus Episode On Netflix
Netflix has announced that The Sandman will be getting a two-part bonus 11th episode on August 19. The surprise episode will feature the stories from "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" (animated) and "Calliope" (live action). For the show's foray into full-on animation, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...
Gamespot
Jujutsu Kaisen #17 - Perfect Preparation
Hunted down by Okkotsu and on the brink of death, Itadori recalls a troubling family scene from his past. But why is the former form of Noritoshi Kamo there? As the sorcerers begin to take action toward suppressing the lethal culling game, Maki pays the Zen’in clan a visit…
Gamespot
Seven Sons #3 - Part Three
JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue LIMITED SERIES. In issue 3, Ep’s death at the hands of Allah’s Watchmen sets Delph on a path to uncover the hidden origins of the Church of the Seven.
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy's ASMR Video Is Very Relaxing And Graphically Impressive
Hogwarts Legacy devs Avalanche Software released a new ASMR video featuring in-game 4K footage. Titled A Hot Summer Day, the 20-minute ASMR video focuses on outdoor locations with bubbling brooks, chirping birds, and croaking frogs. It's an innovative way of showing off the game's graphics, with many locations in the video being very impressive.
Gamespot
Nightwing #95 - The Battle for Blüdhaven’s Heart Part 4
Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster's name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn't just collect any type of heart...he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does...
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order And Survivor Books Coming To A Galaxy Near You In 2023
It's still going to be a long (long) time before fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can wield a lightsaber again in the upcoming Survivor sequel, but you'll be able to grab an interquel adventure starring Cal Kestis soon. LucasFilm announced that two books tied to Fallen Order will be released on March 7, 2023, and one is an original novel written by Sam Maggs.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Might Be A More Central MCU Character Than You Expect
In his time with the MCU, there seem to be two things we can say for sure about Mark Ruffalo: he likes playing the Hulk, and he often opens his mouth when he shouldn't when it comes to Marvel Studios secrets. Now, Ruffalo is hinting that his character's cousin She-Hulk might figure into future Avengers movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Gamespot
Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm
Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
Gamespot
Usagi Yojimbo #30 - The Secret of the Green Dragon: Part Two
Merchant Awase, his family, and all his employees are dead, and his shop has been ransacked. Chizu, former head of the Neko Ninja, reveals to them the secret document they carry hidden in a nondescript jewelry box. A document that Lord Hikiji, the Shadow Lord, wants and has sent his Komori (Bat) Ninja squad to retrieve, no matter the cost.
Gamespot
Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1
MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night... but what about those traveling to bring him death?. A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight's orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death!. The...
Gamespot
Harley Quinn #20 - Task Force XX Chapter 3
I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I’m all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn’t any cheese. I think that’s a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I’m positive that’s what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we’re probably gonna kill each other first. What’d you expect, sendin’ a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese?
Gamespot
Star Trek: The Mirror War #8
After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!
Comments / 0