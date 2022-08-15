Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept: This EV Has an Exhaust System
Who else but Dodge could be trusted to design and patent an honest-to-Mopar exhaust system for an electric car? Hell-bent on the concept that their customers are intent on continuing their raucous ways long after the last internal combustion engine has gone silent, Dodge figures their target market wants to announce their presence instead of gliding silently into the room.
Truth About Cars
Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion
In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: EV Pickups in a Trailer-Towing Test — Hummer, Rivian, F-150 Lightning
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Last year, at our inaugural EV of the Year event, there wasn't a single vehicle that could tow more than 5000 pounds. There are now three such entries: the GMC Hummer EV (7500-pound towing capacity), Ford F-150 Lightning (10,000-pound max), and Rivian R1T (11,000 pounds). To evaluate this emerging electric-towing phenomenon, we hitched each to the same load, a 29-foot camper that weighs 6100 pounds, the sort of trailer a family of four might take on the quintessential summer getaway.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Latest EVs from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Are Fast-Charging Champs
• In our charging test, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60 all matched their claimed charging rates of 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes, while the Genesis Electrified G80 also equaled its advertised time of 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes. • With average charging...
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini's Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part VIII)
We return to our Rare Rides Icons coverage of Lamborghini’s front-engine coupes at a moment of relative triumph. After three earlier design proposals failed to pass muster with Ferruccio Lamborghini, a fourth received approval and was chosen as the 400GT’s replacement. Part of an in-house collaborative effort between Mr. Lamborghini, Carrozzeria Marazzi, and Lamborghini’s engineers, the resulting coupe was sedate, elegant, and not that removed from the outgoing 400GT 2+2.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
TechCrunch
Lamborghini to ‘wait and see’ on EVs
The niche automaker is awaiting direction from the European Union before deciding whether to go all in on EVs, according to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Even as other automakers plan to jettison gas-engine models by 2030, Winkelmann said he can’t yet foresee Lamborghini as an all-electric brand. The automaker is waiting to see if synthetic fuels, also used by sister company Porsche, could be a carbon-neutral alternative to battery-electric vehicles.
Here’s How Dodge’s 800-Volt Banshee EV System Could Be Faster Than a Hellcat
DodgeWhat exactly does that 800-volt system in the Dodge Charger EV concept translate to? We've got a few ideas.
Truth About Cars
Chinese Toyota Plant Runs Out of Electricity
Toyota has suspended operations at a factory in China because local authorities issued an order for the region to conserve electricity. Sichuan province is reportedly rationing energy for both residential and industrial zones, complicating things for manufacturers. Toyota has said that the plant is likely to be closed through Saturday — adding that it would be monitoring the situation and taking guidance from the Chinese government. But the issue could have sweeping ramifications because the area is also home to numerous part suppliers.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
biztoc.com
The Motor City is moving south as EVs change the automotive industry
Automakers are investing in towns across the American South. The new plants bring tax and workforce advantages as the industry moves toward EVs.
The Verge
Buying an EV is about to be a pain in the ass, thanks to stricter tax credits
Volkswagen “cannot guarantee” that its ID.4 compact electric SUV will be eligible for the new electric vehicle tax credits that are set to go into effect after President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act. The automaker isn’t alone in its confusion. The auto industry is scrambling...
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
CNET
2024 Acura ZDX Will Be the Brand's First EV
Acura confirmed its first EV, set to launch in 2024, will be called ZDX. A higher-performance ZDX Type S is coming, too. The ZDX will ride on the same electric architecture as the Honda Prologue, which is being co-developed with General Motors. Acura will launch vehicles on its own EV...
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
Motorcycle Monday: Electrification And The Future
Just what role will electric motors play in getting people around on two wheels?. Just like in the automotive industry, electrification is getting a lot of buzz among motorcycle manufacturers. Even with all the talk flying around, the availability of electric motorcycles is shockingly low, pun intended. There are few reasons for this and some variables which could tip the scale moving forward.
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Personas: Powel Crosley Junior, Tiny Cars, Radio, and Baseball (Part III)
We pick up our coverage of the life and times of Powel Crosley Jr. in 1916. At 30 years old, Crosley had a spouse of six years and two young children. He’d given up car-selling ventures in Indiana for a permanent return to his native land of Cincinnati. His...
