Progressives breathe sigh of relief as Hamasaki enters DA race

San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
He might be the last attorney on the left who is willing to run for San Francisco district attorney.

John Hamasaki, 51, has entered a fraught and undoubtedly tumultuous contest to serve as The City’s next DA, as San Francisco grapples with an ongoing opioid epidemic and persistent fears about crime.

Hamasaki, a former police commissioner and loud advocate for criminal justice reform, announced his candidacy for district attorney on Thursday. He’s poised to serve as the progressive foil to Brooke Jenkins, who in her short tenure has already begun to roll back or reconsider several of the reforms adopted under recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

“A lot of us were begging, pleading people for the last month to get into the race,” Hamasaki told The Examiner. “What’s really happened in San Francisco politics is the toxicity and the venom from the recallers and the right and the Fox News crowd has really poisoned politics, and people don’t want to get in after what happened to Chesa.”

But Hamasaki, who runs his own criminal defense law firm, said the lack of a progressive candidate was only part of what motivated him to run.

“What we really need to bring back is a true sense of accountability and a true sense of a fair and just criminal justice system that’s based on integrity,” Hamasaki said.

Hamasaki’s entrance into the race is a relief for progressives who backed Boudin in the June recall election and were anxiously waiting to see who would step up to try to reclaim the DA’s office in the name of reform.

“There was a hope that someone committed to a more reform-oriented District Attorney’s Office would step up and run, rather than what we’ve seen from the current appointed district attorney — which is just dusting off the same stuff we’ve been trying for decades,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, who joined Hamasaki on the steps of City Hall for an event on Friday.

But from the opposing viewpoint, progressives were simply put off from entering the race because their leader — Boudin — was ousted in an unprecedented recall that he lost by 10 percentage points. Many of those who backed the recall welcomed Hamasaki’s entrance with a Cheshire cat grin on Twitter, assuming he has little shot of winning the race.

It could be an uphill battle.

Hamasaki assembled his campaign in a matter of days and is still building out its infrastructure. As of Tuesday afternoon, he did not have a website and was still in the process of fleshing out his policy platform.

Then there’s the issue of money. Boudin was wildly outspent in his battle against the recall — his supporters raised $3.5 million compared with the $7.3 million amassed by his moderate and conservative opponents. Hamasaki will have to start raising cash, fast.

Still, progressives are holding out hope that their ideas are popular with San Franciscans.

Polling conducted for The Examiner prior to Boudin’s recall found that many of his ideas were more favorable to voters than the man himself.

And while 55% of voters recalled Boudin, progressives have noted he didn’t have an opponent from whom to distinguish himself. Hamasaki, however, is the outsider, and is hardly shy about criticizing Jenkins — including on Twitter.

Hamasaki, as anyone who knows him knows, loves to Tweet.

And his Twitter history — including a Tweet in which he called for the defunding of police and the District Attorney’s Office — has already become fodder for those who supported Boudin’s recall, despite his deletion of all of his Tweets dating back to February.

“I think Twitter is a special universe and it’s not the place for academic articles, it’s the place to really dive into topics, to hash them out,” Hamasaki said. “I’m as quick as anybody to admit I’ve made mistakes. I’ve been wrong, but when I’ve made mistakes I’ve tried to rectify them, I’ve tried to undo any damage I’ve done.”

His firebrand nature could also be a liability.

But Anne Irwin, executive director of pro-reform organization Smart Justice California, thinks Hamasaki’s personality is the perfect fit for a race like this one.

It didn’t surprise Irwin that progressives were reluctant to jump into the fray.

“We all watched as the mayor and the Police Department spread a false narrative that DA Boudin was responsible for so many of the issues that have been troubling San Franciscans for years,” Irwin said. “Anyone watching that understandably would be gun-shy about stepping up to essentially be a scapegoat for what are deeply intractable social problems.”

Hamasaki is ready for vitriol. During his tenure on the police commission, which lasted from 2018 until April, Hamasaki said he was subjected to anti-Asian comments and threats of violence.

“It’s not great, I don’t love it, but at the same time … it’s different for different people,” Hamasaki said. “There’s the kind of hate I get and the kind of hate a woman of color would face. I think compared to that, it’s much more manageable for me.”

In order to win, Hamasaki acknowledges he’ll have to craft a message that is appealing to more than just The City’s left-wing voters.

“I think I am building, and hope to build, a big tent, a large coalition of people that are interested in restoring accountability and integrity to the criminal justice system, and that doesn’t just include progressives,” Hamasaki said.

When asked to distinguish himself from Boudin, with whom he even shares a campaign manager, Hamasaki said, “I think he had some really great ideas, but ultimately my policies are going to be my policies.”

He declined to elaborate with specifics, saying he had yet to fully detail his policy proposals.

Chesa Boudin
