ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll

By Julia Mueller
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhUI5_0hI4t85h00

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza are almost tied ahead of this year’s midterms, a poll released Monday shows.

The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found Paxton leading Garza 34 to 32 percent among Texas voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Paxton and Garza both garnered the bulk of their support from their own party, with 68 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Republicans saying they’d back their party’s nominee in the race.

Slightly more Democrats would support Paxton (9 percent) than Republicans would support Garza (7 percent). Garza had a 5-point lead among independents.

Among those who support Garza, a former American Civil Liberties Union attorney, 13 percent reported what they most like about her is that she’s “not Paxton,” the second most popular reason after her party affiliation. The next-highest cited reason for supporting Garza was “honesty/trust,” at 12 percent, which was cited less often as a reason for supporting Paxton, at 6 percent.

The most-cited reason for supporting Paxton was his Republican affiliation, followed by “Good AG” and “conservative.”

Forty-one percent of Texas voters said they “approved” or “strongly approved” of Paxton’s job performance, while 40 percent said they “disapproved” or “strongly disapproved.”

Paxton has been embroiled in legal trouble in recent months.

He was sued by the Texas State Bar earlier this year for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. A district attorney in the state also said Paxton violated Texas open records law by not releasing certain communications related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Paxton and his wife reportedly attended a rally in support of former President Trump on Jan. 6.

Paxton was also indicted for securities fraud shortly after taking office, and investigated by the FBI over whether he abused his office to help a campaign donor. He’s denied the accusations.

Respondents were evenly split on whether they agreed or disagreed that, “in light of recent headline news” about Paxton, “he has the integrity to serve as attorney general,” at 34 percent each. Thirty-two percent of respondents reported being unsure.

Conducted Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, the poll surveyed 1,384 registered voters, of which 33 percent reported being Democrats and 40 percent reported being Republicans. Twenty-seven percent said they were affiliated with neither party.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Elections
WGN Radio

JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Democrats celebrate Governor’s Day at the fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Democrats celebrated the Illinois Governor’s Day at the fair rallying together to push for gaining more power on election day.   “Democrats deliver,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “And we’ve delivered so much over the last four years, I had to bring a cheat sheet.” The party was not shy in showing off […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
WGN Radio

Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary

Rep. Liz Cheney, a one-time ally of Donald Trump who became one of his most ardent Republican critics, is projected to lose her primary after a longshot bid to survive defying the former president and his influence over GOP voters.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Democrats#Texas Open#Election State#Election Fraud#Democratic#Republicans#Paxton Lrb#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGN Radio

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy