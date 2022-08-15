There have been many changes and improvements to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office over the past years but perhaps the most impactful for the inmates housed within the county jail was the creation of a Jail Ministry program created by Sheriff Bobby Rader in 2013. Seeing the need to meet the spiritual needs of inmates, Sheriff Rader reached out to the very first volunteer jail Chaplain Delmar Lee Coward Jr. to form the basis for what is now known as the Chaplains Family Assistance Unit within the LCSO. Chaplain Coward is a devout Christian who, after retiring from many years as an Electrical Engineer earned his degree in Ministry and now, not only Pastors on a rotation basis for seven churches but also functions as an integral team member of the nine person Chaplains Family Assistance Unit.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO