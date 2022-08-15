Read full article on original website
Grant funding for law-related projects such as access, fair representation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several organizations across Virginia have received grant funding for law-related projects. The Virginia Law Foundation announced nearly $550,000 in funding to two dozen organizations on Wednesday. According to a release, these grants go to initiatives and nonprofits across the Commonwealth that align with the foundation’s...
Head of Elk Hill named new GCPS director of Student Services
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County Public Schools has a new director of Student Services. The division announced the hiring of Dawn Gillette on Thursday. According to a release, she comes to Greene County after being the Head of School and Assistant Head of School at Elk Hill Charlottesville School.
Incoming students kick off their JMU experience with volunteer work
HARRISONBURG, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) -- 100 incoming first-year and transfer students will be coming to JMU early this year to volunteer with non-profits in Harrisonburg. The program is called James Madison University Dukes making a difference program. The program will connect students with almost a dozen community partners, including...
Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children with messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash. Haircuts, shoes, and school supplies,...
Louisa Biz Expo coming up
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for this year’s Louisa Biz Expo. The business-to-business expo will take place Sept. 15 at Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyards. Part of the expo will allow local businesses to network while another part will help...
Getting ready for return to school
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School is just around the corner for kids in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department says its officers undergo advanced training regarding how to respond to threats at schools, such as an active shooter. These training sessions can be based on...
ACPS holds gathering to kick off the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At the Ting Pavilion on Tuesday morning, Albemarle County Public Schools held an employee convocation. There were nine speakers sharing stories and inspiration related to the importance of public education. "Megan Wood asked me if I would speak today," said Kevin Sauer, the head coach...
Playing minigolf with police officers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People of all ages had a chance to get to know some local police officers in a positive way on Wednesday. The Albemarle County Police Department held its Putt Putt with Police event on Wednesday afternoon, letting people play a game of minigolf with an officer who helps to protect their community.
Lots of rain in last month affects local orchards and vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. In the last six weeks, the Charlottesville area has received around seven inches of...
Spotted lanternfly season is here
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
Albemarle County Police are trained for worst-case scenarios
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) --Police in Albemarle County are trained for active shooter and mass casualty calls. For years, the police department has undergone training and tactics on how they should respond to multiple life-threatening scenarios. Major Wallas, who is the Deputy of Police says that students also play...
UVA School of Medicine announces new chair of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An internationally recognized plastic surgeon is coming to the University of Virginia School of Medicine. According to a release, the school has recruited Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, FACS, to lead its Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is succeeding Stephen Park, MD, FACS, who...
UVA creates new tools to advance biomedical research
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their partners have created a new tool to advance biomedical research and understand vital proteins in human cells. The labs are interested in developing new technologies for measuring molecules and the building blocks of life,...
RRRC releases updated report on wildfire risks
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Large portions of the area are forested or undeveloped, which means they may be at a greater risk of wildfire. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission has released a regional Wildfire Risk Analysis. According to a release, this report is designed to utilize updated information documenting the...
#16Camps | "We Not Me" mentality guides Fluvanna County
PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Bigger, better, faster, stronger. That is what Fluvanna County is striving to be going into this season. Some seniors are pushing for their team to buy into the program, and work towards an incredible season. “I thought we were going to do really good last...
Kyoto Fifth Taste now offering fermented foods
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kyoto Fifth Taste is the first restaurant in the Charlottesville area, and among the first in the country, to offer fermented food on its menu. The restaurant in Rio Hills Shopping Center has been open since 2005, but it added fermented food to the...
Police identify body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...
Experts say duct cleaning should be done once a year to avoid fires
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) -- When it comes to cleaning, many people don't pay attention to proper dryer duct cleaning. Proper duct cleaning is out of people's minds, but fire marshals say that people must clean their dryer ducts every six months. Many Americans aren't sure what signs to...
Augusta sheriff's office asking for help to find missing woman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in searching for a missing person. According to a release, 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Kemp was last seen on July 9, but she was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 18. She...
Chamber Music Festival returns for 23rd year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is back with a series of concerts that will take place between Sept. 8 and 18. The 23rd annual festival will kick off on Sept. 8 at the Paramount Theater, featuring the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Caroline Shaw and Dmitri Shostakovich.
