Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.

