Rockville, MD

Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
Thieves return to Rockville street, take car this time

A day after items including a credit card were stolen out of a parked car on a residential street in the Lynfield neighborhood of Rockville, one or more thieves struck the same block again, this time simply taking a whole car. The vehicle was parked in the 600 block of W. Lynfield Drive. It was reported stolen at 7:43 AM yesterday, August 17, 2022. Rockville City police are investigating.

