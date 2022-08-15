Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Brian Kemp fighting subpoena in Fulton County probe of 2020 presidential election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed Wednesday on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena –...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Avoid overwatering to prevent plant diseases
One of the most commonly diagnosed plant diseases in Georgia is caused by too much water. University of Georgia specialists say that more than a third of samples they receive are root rot diseases. The problem with root rot is that the symptoms are often confusing. People see plants that are wilted and yellowing, with stunned growth and they naturally think the problem is lack of water — so they water more. Unfortunately, the causes of root rot — pythium and rhizoctonia — are both very aggressive pathogens that thrive in wet soil.
Comments / 0