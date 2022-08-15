Read full article on original website
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Trial: Metformin, ivermectin, fluvoxamine don't prevent severe COVID
A phase 3 randomized, controlled trial published today in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that three drugs repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19—metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine—didn't prevent hypoxemia, an emergency department (ED) visit, hospitalization, or infection-related death, although a secondary analysis finds that metformin may hold some promise.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
COVID-19 Scan for Aug 19, 2022
Public transportation workers see high COVID-19 incidence, death rates. A study of California public transportation workers published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) shows public transportation workers have higher rates of both COVID-19 incidence and mortality compared to other industries. The study was based on confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks...
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Serious adverse events rare after COVID-19 boosters in young kids
Data collected from two vaccine safety surveillance programs in the first 10 weeks of administration of third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 to US children aged 5 to 11 years show that serious adverse events were rare. A related study in South Korea shows waning vaccine effectiveness (VE) in adolescents...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Countries face shortages of drugs, some for life-threatening conditions
The United States is far from alone in experiencing shortages of essential drugs. In fact, countries around the world have seen a spate of recent medicine shortages to treat conditions such as HIV and diabetes, which clinicians say could threaten patient health. Australia, Asia, Africa, Latin America. In Australia, the...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
COVID-19 survivors still at higher risk of neurologic disorders 2 years later
Rates of "brain fog," dementia, psychotic disorders, and epilepsy or seizures remained elevated 2 years after COVID-19 infection, according to a study of nearly 1.3 million adults and children in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Asia. The study team, led by University of Oxford researchers, mined data on 14...
