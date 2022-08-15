Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend
The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
Tri-State Flea Market & Yard Sale at Dubuque County Fairgrounds Aug 21
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video
Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
Best Bet: Larry Fleet’s Soulful Country in DBQ this Friday Night
Every morning at 7:10 with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia for the past week, I've been giving away pairs of tickets to see Larry Fleet at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater. While I am happy to give these tickets away, I must confess that I knew little about Mr. Fleet and his music before now.
Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Final Bike Night & Harley Giveaway Thursday (8/18)
Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night returns for it's final night and huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm this Thursday (8/18)! Kickstart your evening of fun with this station for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and a chance to win amazing prizes!
KCRG.com
Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway to Host Special Race Night Tonight (Aug 18)
So you just can't wait till Sunday night to see some dirt track racing at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway? No problem. Check out some great racing action tonight at the fairgrounds. It's a special Thursday night race card featuring the Mars Racing Series. And there's plenty of cash up for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Wings, Beer, Fireworks, and Rides at The 17th East Dubuque Wingfest
What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
Your Hassle Free Adventure Has Arrived with Midwest Bus Trips
There's something to be said for leaving the driving to someone else. But, while we're at it, how about the fuel, tolls, parking and insurance costs? Indeed it can be pretty luxurious to kick back and relax while being chauffeured. Perhaps it's why a company like Midwest Bus Trips comes...
Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species
Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
KCRG.com
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI
A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0