Mcgregor, IA

103.3 WJOD

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
103.3 WJOD

A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque

Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video

Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
PEOSTA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!

The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
POTOSI, WI
103.3 WJOD

Final Bike Night & Harley Giveaway Thursday (8/18)

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night returns for it's final night and huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm this Thursday (8/18)! Kickstart your evening of fun with this station for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and a chance to win amazing prizes!
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
PEOSTA, IA
K92.3

Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species

Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion

It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI

A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
MINERAL POINT, WI
kwayradio.com

Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License

An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
OELWEIN, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

https://103wjod.com

 https://103wjod.com

