HOLDREGE — One person was injured after a car was struck by a train Thursday morning between Holdrege and Funk in south-central Nebraska. At 11:24 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley of Holdrege was struck by an Amtrak train at the crossing on R Road, according to a news release from the Phelps County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Woosley failed to yield at the crossing.

HOLDREGE, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO