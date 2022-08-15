Read full article on original website
Tri-State Flea Market & Yard Sale at Dubuque County Fairgrounds Aug 21
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video
Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
Dubuque County Health Department Updates it’s COVID-19 Recommendations
According to a news release, Dubuque County Health Department is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths since August 10th. Because many residents in the county are utilizing home testing, the actual number of positive cases is believed to be higher. Hospitalizations have remained steady. or slightly lower.
Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?
For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
Backwoods Serves Up Homestyle-Cooking and a Cozy Place to Sleep
Two weekends ago, I spent some time in the lovely river-town of McGregor, IA. I took a tour of the Mississippi River via Maiden Voyage Tours and got to see a whole other side of Iowa I had yet to experience. Following the tour, both my friend and I were hungry. Starving was more like it. We asked Maiden Voyage's own Captain Bob for a recommendation. And by the end of our meal, we were glad we did.
A Dubuque Jury Finds Dubuque Man Guilty of Murder
The verdict is in, in the murder trial of 61-year-old Mark T. Fishler, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. It took just under two hours for a jury to find Fishler guilty in the killing of Williamson, who was found dead in her home on July 15th of last year. At the time Fishler was the boyfriend of Williamson's niece Kathleen M. McCarthy. Today's verdict was unanimous.
DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Busy Dubuque Intersection Fully Re-Opened(Yeah)
For those of us that travel through the intersection of Asbury and the Northwest Arterial pretty much on a daily basis....there's good news. The Asbury Rd. and Northwest Arterial intersection is now open to eastbound and westbound traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic on the Northwest Arterial is expected to remain...
Apply Now For Dubuque’s City Life Program
The Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support has debuted a new program aimed at showing citizens about city operations and services. City Life is the City of Dubuque’s fun, free, and interactive experience of local government. By participating in City Life, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about City operations and services through presentations, tours, and conversations with neighbors.
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
Wingfest Returns to East Dubuque, IL this Saturday (August 13)
Wing eaters, it's time to prepare for one of the best days of the year. It's WingFest XVII. this Saturday, August 13th from12pm – 9pm in Downtown East Dubuque, IL. Wingfest XVII has everything you need to enjoy a day of fun on the downtown streets of East Dubuuqe. Of course there's chicken wings....and a lot of them! But there's much much more to enjoy.
Dubuque City Council/Mayor Pens Letter To Receive Refugees
According to a story from KWWL, the Dubuque City Council approved a letter from Mayor Brad Cavanagh on Monday night that asks for President Biden to relocate refugees to the city to fill worker shortages. The letter from Cavanagh cites record-low refugee resettling in 2021 as a call to action. Recent worker shortages have fueled the decision from the Dubuque City Council to write the President.
Your Hassle Free Adventure Has Arrived with Midwest Bus Trips
There's something to be said for leaving the driving to someone else. But, while we're at it, how about the fuel, tolls, parking and insurance costs? Indeed it can be pretty luxurious to kick back and relax while being chauffeured. Perhaps it's why a company like Midwest Bus Trips comes...
