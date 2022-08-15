PORTLAND, Aug. 19, 2022 — A visit to the dentist's office could provide a glimpse into your heart and brain health. More than an estimated 100 diseases can show symptoms in the mouth. For instance, periodontal disease, which results from infections and inflammation of the gums and bone that support and surround the teeth, is more common and may be more severe in people with diabetes.

