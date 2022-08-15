ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases

A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD). There are important differences in symptoms between women and men. Depression, common across...
Dental discoveries that have nothing to do with your teeth

PORTLAND, Aug. 19, 2022 — A visit to the dentist's office could provide a glimpse into your heart and brain health. More than an estimated 100 diseases can show symptoms in the mouth. For instance, periodontal disease, which results from infections and inflammation of the gums and bone that support and surround the teeth, is more common and may be more severe in people with diabetes.
