ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions

PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency

CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7. “We could only get a seat outside which was probably,...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
kjzz.org

Exit Interview: Why public educator Yvonne Watterson left Phoenix

The Show series Exit Interview that takes a critical look at Phoenix and asks why so many influential people have decided to leave. Head south of the border to meet Yvonne Watterson in a tiny Mexican town outside of Guadalajara called Ajijic. It’s a picturesque place full of ex-pats from...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program

Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Mental Health#School Shootings
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

24/7 urgent mental health clinic available in Phoenix

In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
azmarijuana.com

Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Cop Who Mocked Muslims on Social Media Still Fighting Discipline

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 18 to reflect that Juan Hernandez served a 40-hour suspension for the offensive social media posts. Three years after a sergeant's bigoted Facebook posts helped spark a scandal in the Phoenix Police Department, an appeals court has allowed his lawsuit against the city, which alleges First Amendment violations, to move forward.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy