Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s Problem
At first, migrants were a problem in Texas and then Arizona but they are slowly becoming a problem for Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden. Fox News reported over 2 million migrants have crossed the border in 2022.
KTAR.com
Here’s how Hobbs-Lake race for Arizona governor echoes 2016 presidential contest
PHOENIX – A Valley pollster says the way the 2022 race for governor in Arizona is starting reminds him of a previous matchup between a fiery media personality and an established politician. From a polling perspective, the early stage of the Kari Lake-Katie Hobbs contest echoes the 2016 Donald...
kjzz.org
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Phoenix to promote abortion access
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is promising that the federal government will do what it can to protect abortion rights in states like Arizona, where access to the procedure has become more limited since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. “We have...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ABC 15 News
Inflation Reduction Act is 'good news for all of us,' Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden made history this week by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law from our nation's capitol - 2,300 miles away, here in Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the new law gets her stamp of approval. "The Inflation Reduction Act gives us a lot...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
kjzz.org
DNC, Arizona Democrats the latest to sue Arizona over new voter-ID law
The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party want a federal judge to strike down another attempt by legislative Republicans to demand proof of citizenship from federal-only voters. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected a previous attempt by Arizona Republicans to require...
arizonasuntimes.com
Charlie Kirk Calls Arizona the ‘Battleground That Can Determine the Future of America’
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke at an Arizona rally Sunday, telling the people that this is the battleground state that can determine the future of America. “You live in the state that is now the battleground, 50-50; hundreds of millions of Democrat dollars are coming into this state because as Arizona goes, America goes,” Kirk said. “You live in the place where everything you do matters. You live in the state where – if America is going to survive as a constitutional republic – separation of powers, independent judiciary, respect for the unborn, protection of our children; ” it’s all going to happen here.”
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
kyma.com
Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
kjzz.org
Have questions about voting in Arizona's midterm election? Ask us
Are you planning to vote in Arizona's 2022 midterm election? You may have some important questions about the process. Do you know how to vote, and where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls?. What if your voter registration is out...
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kjzz.org
Poll shows a majority of Arizona voters support a uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon
In 2012, the U.S. Interior Department put an end to new uranium mines in the Grand Canyon area. A recent poll shows a majority of registered Arizona voters would like to see that continue. The survey found that two thirds of the state’s voters would like to make the ban...
kawc.org
Feds say Arizona must use 21% less water
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - The federal government announced today how much, or how little, water Arizona will have access to in 2023. In 2022, The U-S Department of the Interior told the state to use 18 percent less water. Next year, it’ll have to cut back by another three percent,...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kari Lake: Florida Will Send National Guard Troops to Help Secure Southern Border
PHOENIX, Arizona – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a theater full of onlookers in downtown Phoenix Sunday at a Turning Point Action rally to support local Trump-endorsed nominees like Kari Lake and Blake Masters, mentioning Florida would be willing to help Lake secure the border if she gets elected.
12news.com
Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
