Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration

PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Phoenix to promote abortion access

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is promising that the federal government will do what it can to protect abortion rights in states like Arizona, where access to the procedure has become more limited since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. “We have...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water

Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

DNC, Arizona Democrats the latest to sue Arizona over new voter-ID law

The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party want a federal judge to strike down another attempt by legislative Republicans to demand proof of citizenship from federal-only voters. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected a previous attempt by Arizona Republicans to require...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Charlie Kirk Calls Arizona the ‘Battleground That Can Determine the Future of America’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke at an Arizona rally Sunday, telling the people that this is the battleground state that can determine the future of America. “You live in the state that is now the battleground, 50-50; hundreds of millions of Democrat dollars are coming into this state because as Arizona goes, America goes,” Kirk said. “You live in the place where everything you do matters. You live in the state where – if America is going to survive as a constitutional republic – separation of powers, independent judiciary, respect for the unborn, protection of our children; ” it’s all going to happen here.”
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kawc.org

Feds say Arizona must use 21% less water

Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - The federal government announced today how much, or how little, water Arizona will have access to in 2023. In 2022, The U-S Department of the Interior told the state to use 18 percent less water. Next year, it’ll have to cut back by another three percent,...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
TUCSON, AZ

