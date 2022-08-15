ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases

A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD). There are important differences in symptoms between women and men. Depression, common across...
State of the Science: The Relevance of Symptoms in Cardiovascular Disease and Research

Symptoms are subjective experiences that may indicate underlying cardiovascular disease or change therein and are of fundamental significance not only to the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and appraisal of response to medical therapy but also directly to patients’ daily lives. Symptoms may be highly variable among patients with...
