Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Jade Ash”
In spite of Ye’s dissatisfaction with the Three Stripes, the brand continues to expand on the adidas Yeezy catalog. And alongside additional Yeezy Slides and restocks of past-released offerings, we can expect to see new iterations of the Yeezy Boost 350 v2, such as this recently-unveiled “Jade Ash” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 1 Womens “Tour Yellow”
Nike has spent the better part of 2022 celebrating the Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary. But as we embark on the second half of the year, the brand is once again spotlighting some other notable birthdays, such as the Air Max 1‘s 35th. Adding to the festivities is...
sneakernews.com
An Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low “Viotech” Sample Emerges At An Outlet
Over the last handful of decades, NIKE, Inc. has produced some of the most innovative footwear–and not all of it’s released. Recently, a user by the name of “BCx00110100” took to the /r/sneakers community on Reddit to post an extremely rare Nike Outlet find: a never-before-seen Air Force 1 Low “Viotech” sample.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Releases Tomorrow
Iconized by “The Last Shot” in the 1996 NBA Finals, the Air Jordan 14 has slowly been turning more and more heads, and thus, receiving a contemporary slate of old hues and new shades gracing the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. The latest proposition of the 14 revisits the famed “Light Ginger” palette.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Split” Alternates Grey And Red
Jordan Brand has introduced a few asymmetric colorways over the course of the past few months, splitting both the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low right down the center. And for their latest offering, the Jumpman is applying this treatment to said low-top yet again, this time with shades of red, grey, and black.
sneakernews.com
A “Black/Red” Scheme Marks The Return Of The Jordan Delta 3 Low
After receiving a quartet of colorways for its first installment, the successor to the Jordan Delta 2 is swinging in for a low top look with red and black adornments. Expanding the low-top variety of their lifestyle series, the third iteration scales back on the former’s buffed up sole unit while a mix of suedes and leathers supports the toe, eyestays and heel counter.
sneakernews.com
A Full Preview Of Upcoming New Balance 2002R Mule Colorways
While its counterpart still reigns as the preferred destination, the relaxed style of the New Balance 2002r Mule provides a unique offering to one of the brand’s most exciting silhouettes, recently surfacing in a myriad of sleek neutral colors for the onset of Fall. Having just received a Rain...
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
“Navy” And “Castlerock” Color In The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA
Teddy Santis can do no wrong. As frontman of both Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance‘s Made In USA program, the Queens-native has been packaging his idea of “cool” for nearly a decade, with his latest proposition arriving in the form of a 990v2 for the latter project.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA Gets Extra Patriotic
Despite being widely overshadowed by other silhouettes from the brand’s storied running series over the last two decades, the New Balance 990v2 has had a recent resurgence in popularity. Under the direction of Teddy Santis, the ABZORB-cushioned sneaker has dressed up in both heritage-based and new styles as part...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “White/Varsity Royal”
Despite being one of Nike’s longest-standing collaborators, sacai only came into popularity following the release of their LDWaffle in 2019. And since, designer Chitose Abe has approached her collaborations in a similar way, reconstructing classics with elements from other silhouettes. The upcoming Cortez 4.0, however, is a slight departure from the norm, as the design is a bit more grounded relative to Abe’s prior works.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Edge Receives A Dose Of Lilac
Deconstructing their most coveted kicks has quickly become a standout look for the Beaverton-based brand, but few have seen as long of a mainstay under the Swoosh’s crafting knife as the NIKE SB Blazer Mid Edge. In its latest variation, the mid-top model is doused with lilac. The patchwork...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe Unveiled In Brown Colorway
Tom Sachs‘ intentions for his latest Nike collab, the General Purpose Shoe, is not unlike that of Ye’s when he promised “Yeezys for everyone.” And though still difficult to obtain as of right now, soon most could be wearing the GPS, as new colorways of the silhouette are rapidly beginning to surface.
Life in the US isn't what these Afghans expected
A year after fleeing Kabul on evacuation flights, some Afghans are still struggling to find their footing in the United States. Affordable housing is a major concern, advocates say.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Acclimate Gets Familiar With A “Yellow Toe” Style
It’s no secret that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most-coveted sneakers currently on the market. As such, Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe has dressed up in various ensembles with the goal of tending to ever-changing consumer needs. Case in point?: The sneaker’s Acclimate iteration.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dare To Fly”
Throughout the Summer, we’ve enjoyed the appearance of several compelling Air Jordan 1 Lows, such as the “UNC/Grey” and the equally unique “Inside Out.” And though much more straightforward in its design, the newly-unveiled “Dare To Fly” colorway is just as interesting thanks most in part to its namesake.
sneakernews.com
Giannis Immortality 2 Mixes Up the Color Palette In This Grade School Exclusive
During a Eurobasket friendly between Greece and Spain, Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded us all of his sheer dominance in just 20 minutes of play, dropping 31 points and 10 boards while shooting 11-for-13 from the field. With the Summer winding down and the NBA season just a few short months away, Nike and The Greek Freak are keeping the young-in’s stocked with this Grade School exclusive “Yellow Strike” Giannis Immortality 2.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniere Helps Usher In The Nike Air Ship With “Game Royal” Colorway
As the Air Ship is looking to anchor itself within the current market of mid-1980s basketball footwear, a recent influx of new arrivals have harbored ashore as a predecessor to its official announcement. With this classic hoops sneaker’s lore centered around none other than Michael Jordan, the Air Ship is every bit as deserving to be part of conversation, and in that short span in 1985 during which MJ frequented the model before he was graced with his first signature shoe, the Ship has managed to become a permanent chapter in sneaker history.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R Mule “Rain Cloud” Is Coming Soon
The New Balance 2002R Mule may not replace its standard counterpart in popularity any time soon, but it further demonstrates how good the mid-2010s model’s design is. Recently, the pair emerged in a straightforward “Rain Cloud” ensemble that’s perfect for around-the-house lounging. Unlike the collaborative effort by artist Bryant Giles, the upcoming style indulges in a clean uniform look across the mesh, suede and leather components that make up the upper. Underfoot, the slip-on silhouette maintains the performance running-informed sole unit, making for one of the most capable lounge-ready options currently on the market.
sneakernews.com
The Latest New Balance 2002R Samples A Boston “Rain Cloud”
On a gloomy Boston afternoon, thick nimbus clouds fill the sky as those on the sidewalks and in crosswalks motion towards the torrential downpour that’s about to ensue. For the latest iteration of their lifestyle model rooted in performance running, the New Balance 2002R is harkening the hue of a Bostonian “Rain Cloud”.
Comments / 0