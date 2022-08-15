As the Air Ship is looking to anchor itself within the current market of mid-1980s basketball footwear, a recent influx of new arrivals have harbored ashore as a predecessor to its official announcement. With this classic hoops sneaker’s lore centered around none other than Michael Jordan, the Air Ship is every bit as deserving to be part of conversation, and in that short span in 1985 during which MJ frequented the model before he was graced with his first signature shoe, the Ship has managed to become a permanent chapter in sneaker history.

APPAREL ・ 17 HOURS AGO