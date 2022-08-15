ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia probe

By Harper Neidig, Julia Mueller
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1L89_0hI4l97O00

Rudy Giuliani has been told he’s the target of a Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, his lawyer confirmed to The Hill Monday.

Giuliani’s testimony is expected before the special grand jury this week.

The New York Times first reported on Thursday that Giuliani had been informed of being targeted by the grand jury. Robert Costello, an attorney representing the former New York City mayor, confirmed the Times’s reporting in an email to The Hill.

Giuliani was ordered last week to appear in person after attempts by his lawyers to delay his testimony .

In the subpoena , shared by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Giuliani is noted as “both a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and a lead attorney for the Trump Campaign’s legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Giuliani will likely invoke attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions about his conversations with the former president, his lawyer told the Times.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) subpoenaed Giuliani along with several other Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman , Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell .

A judge recently quashed efforts by Graham to challenge his subpoena after Willis argued Graham’s resistance was “built on the shifting sands of erroneous legal arguments, inapplicable legal principles, and citations to caselaw that fail to support any legal point being made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty, testify against company

Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require him to testify about illicit business practices at the former president's company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges and multiple firearms were recovered near 4th and North Street. Jason Jones, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Police said Jones had three handguns in his possession, one which was stolen. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman accused in stabbing on Enchanted Drive

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing incident. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on Sunday, August 7. Michelle Henyard-Hicks, 43, was arrested on Monday, August 15 in connection to the stabbing. Henyard-Hicks was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. She appeared […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Lindsey Graham#The New York Times#The Trump Campaign
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy