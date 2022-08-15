ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DeSantis knocks FBI during rally for Trump-backed candidates in Arizona

By Zach Schonfeld
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDyoq_0hI4l8Ef00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday denounced the FBI for its search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property during a rally in support of two Republican nominees in Arizona.

DeSantis spoke for roughly 45 minutes in support of Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, both of whom were endorsed by Trump before their primaries, during an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point Action.

“These agencies have now been weaponized to be used against people that the government doesn’t like,” DeSantis said, drawing a comparison to the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of State.

“And you look at the raid and Mar-a-Lago, and I’m trying to remember, maybe someone here can remind me about when they did a search warrant at Hillary’s house in Chappaqua when she had a rogue server and she was laundering classified information,” he continued.

The FBI searched the Mar-a-Lago estate last week in connection with its investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act, unlawfully concealed or removed public records or obstructed an investigation.

The agency said it seized 11 sets of classified documents, although Trump has claimed he unclassified them using his presidential authority.

The FBI’s search has led to immense criticism from Trump and his allies, who argue the agency and the Department of Justice, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, are pursuing the investigation for political purposes.

DeSantis on Sunday in his criticism referenced investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling allegations of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign an “abuse of power.”

“They’re enforcing the law based on who they like and who they don’t like,” DeSantis said. “That is not a republic, maybe it’s a banana republic when that happens.”

DeSantis also brought up recent threats against Supreme Court justices in the lead up to its overturning of Roe v. Wade. A man was charged with attempted murder after he showed up near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house and admitted he wanted to kill him .

He also referenced recent vandalism and attacks at anti-abortion pregnancy centers in the wake of the court’s decision.

“What I hope we see if Republicans take majorities is use the power that you have under the Constitution to bring accountability to a bureaucracy that’s totally off the rails,” said DeSantis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges and multiple firearms were recovered near 4th and North Street. Jason Jones, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Police said Jones had three handguns in his possession, one which was stolen. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman accused in stabbing on Enchanted Drive

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing incident. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on Sunday, August 7. Michelle Henyard-Hicks, 43, was arrested on Monday, August 15 in connection to the stabbing. Henyard-Hicks was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. She appeared […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Senate#Gop#Turning Point Action#The Department Of Justice
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the Lexington police department to demand protection for the town’s largely […]
LEXINGTON, MS
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy