SPD Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Vulnerable Juvenile

Ofc. Seth Wolfe, PIO

Update 8/13/22:

Roberson has been located and is safe. Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for her.

Original Release 8/12/22:

Spokane Police Department needs help locating a missing vulnerable juvenile.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable juvenile. Aliah Roberson is a 15 year old female. She is approximately 5’3” and 110 lbs. She was last seen in the area of 1100 S Madison St. on 08-12-22 at around 9:15 PM wearing a purple tye-dye Nirvana shirt, black volleyball shorts and possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.