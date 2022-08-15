Broncos injuries: Randy Gregory, Billy Turner activated off PUP list

Reinforcements are on the way.

The Denver Broncos activated outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, the team announced.

That means the two players are now eligible to practice again, but it doesn’t necessarily mean both players will jump into starting spots right away.

The Broncos are hopeful that both players will be ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1, but the team won’t rush them in their respective recoveries. It remains to be seen if either player will get any snaps in the team’s final two preseason games.

Elsewhere on the injury front, coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday that inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) will miss 4-6 weeks. Denver signed veteran Joe Schobert to help replace Griffith in the meantime.

Hackett also announced that guard Netane Muti had a knee procedure. The offensive lineman will be week-to-week going forward.

Additionally, Hackett said running back Melvin Gordon (foot) and running back Ronald Darby (chest) will be day-to-day this week.

The Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 2 of preseason on Saturday.