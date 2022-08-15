Read full article on original website
FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out
DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
One person hurt after stabbing at mall in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There are new details about Thursday night's shocking stabbing at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County. Dickson City police now saying the victim worked at the eyebrow threading kiosk toward the Macy's end of the mall. Authorities say the suspect ran away but didn't get...
Man charged with arson after wildfire
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
Fundraiser planned for tragedy victims in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Along the sidewalk at the site of Saturday's tragedy, as well as elsewhere in the greater Berwick area, we are continuing to see community support show up for the victims. Taps Sportsbar is closed now, but on Saturday night, it didn't take long for the...
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township
Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner told Eyewitness News a homicide investigation began in Lycoming County around 2:00 a.m. on August 17. Officials said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Investigators said they arrived on the […]
Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist
Williamsport, Pa. — A jury found a Cogan Station man guilty on Wednesday of burning down a motorcycle club February 9, 2020. During a two-day trial at the Lycoming County Courthouse, defendant Damon Millington, 43, along with a jury of his peers, listened to the testimony of the chief investigator and fire investigator, Millington's landlord, and his ex girlfriend as the prosecution built a case to prove he was guilty of burning down the Road Knight Motorcycle Club in Hepburn Township. ...
1 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
BERWICK, Pa. — One person remained in critical condition Tuesday evening after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said. Of the 17 people injured, one remains in critical condition in...
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
State Police Out On Crash That Closed Interstate 80 Wednesday
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – State Police have released information on the crash that closed I-80 in Northumberland County for six hours on Wednesday. Troopers say a gasoline tanker truck, operated by 55-year-old Steven Zuby of Coal Township, had a tire issue causing Zuby to lose control and the truck overturned. A car driven by 62-year-old Virginia Baker of Rock Island, Illinois, hit the overturned truck.
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
Making cards for comfort in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — In Berwick, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and North Warren Street, is Mel's Bar. A favorite place for a drink for some locals, but something else is happening here. Patrons are sitting here making get well soon and sympathy cards. "So this is the least...
Video surveillance disproves inmate's claims that corrections officers inappropriately touched her
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A female inmate at Snyder County Prison claimed that corrections officers touched her inappropriately, but video surveillance disproves her claims, according to state police. Ashlee E. White, 36, of Kulpmont, was charged with a misdemeanor of making a false report to law enforcement after she initially reported the alleged incident on July 25. Trooper Alec Leiby says police were dispatched to speak with White at Geisinger Medical...
