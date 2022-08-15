MRSA is an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that can be deadly for those in hospital care or with weakened immune systems. Staphylococcus aureus bacteria live in the nose without necessarily producing any symptoms but can also spread to other parts of the body, leading to persistent infections. Management of MRSA is long-term and laborious, so any steps to optimize treatments and reduce re-infections will benefit patients. New research can predict how effective different treatments will be by combining patient data with estimates of how MRSA moves between different parts of the body. The study was published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface in July 2022.

