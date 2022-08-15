ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
scitechdaily.com

At Last! An Effective New Treatment for Chronic Back Pain

An effective new treatment for chronic back pain targets the nervous system. A new treatment offers hope for people challenged with chronic back pain. It focuses on retraining how the back and the brain communicate, and was demonstrated in a randomized controlled trial. The research was performed by scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities.
Medical News Today

What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?

Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?

DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
Cancer Health

Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Are Common in Cancer Survivors

While children receiving chemotherapy routinely undergo hearing tests, adults don’t, and a new study by UC San Francisco reports for the first time that significant hearing issues often occur among adult survivors of the most common forms of cancer. The researchers found that more than half the survivors in...
Healthline

Ulcerative Colitis and Blood Clots: Can Anticoagulant Medications Help?

Ulcerative colitis is mostly a disease that causes inflammation in the large intestine, but some people can also experience health effects beyond the intestine. Some patients with ulcerative colitis also experience hypercoagulability, which means their risks for blood clots is increased. Keep reading to find out more about the connection...
LiveScience

GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
Medical News Today

What is a bladder stimulator?

A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
boldsky.com

Winged Scapula - A Body Builder's Woe: Causes, Signs And Treatment

The scapula is a triangular bone on both sides of the upper back region. It is a part of the shoulder girdle and is stabilized by 2 muscles, the trapezius and the serratus anterior. The winged scapula is a pathological condition where the scapula's vertebral border (the part of the...
Jessie Rogers

Lymphatic drainage massage

I had swelling in my hands, feet, and ankles for the past few months that just wouldn't go away. I tried drinking more water, walking more, weightlifting, and a few other remedies that I thought would help. I had some temporary relief but the swelling didn't stop.
Medical News Today

Recognizing and treating a high ankle sprain

A high ankle sprain is an injury that damages the ligaments connecting the leg bones to the talus or ankle bone and calcaneus or heel bone. It may also involve damage to the tendons and muscles that provide stability to the ankle. Ankle sprain is one of the most common...
