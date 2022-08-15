Read full article on original website
Related
New Lubbock Business Offers Full-Service Curbside Recycling Pickup
Good news Lubbock we now have an affordable and easy way to recycle while making a sustainable future. Ryno Recycle is brand new to Lubbock and they are ready to serve you. They were created to make it easier for people to recycle at the ease of your own home. Now there is no need to remember to take anything out to a drop-off location or walk recycles to the curb and there is very little sorting necessary as they will walk the recycle container back and forth for you.
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
everythinglubbock.com
Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
Who Is The Superstar Celebrity On The Lubbock Reliant Energy Commercial?
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
everythinglubbock.com
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
Texas Tech to Replace Big 12 Rival in 2023-24 Battle 4 Atlantis
The Red Raiders will be making a trip to The Bahamas in 2023.
everythinglubbock.com
Gas $2.38 a gallon for an hour, Bolton on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bolton’s Service Station at 6310 19th Street will host an event Wednesday, rolling back the gas price to $2.38 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mayor Tray Payne announced on social media, the first 200 cars to show up between the scheduled event hours would get discounted gasoline.
KCBD
City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
fox34.com
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
Comments / 0